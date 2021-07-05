Miss Independence Kgatleng (MIK) recently held a conference covering topics such as youth in leadership and business

Award winning beauty pageant, Miss Independence Kgatleng (MIK) recently reached out to the youth and this time collaborated with Royal Priesthood Assembly based in Gaborone, Block 5. The pageant came up with a youth Conference themed: youth and truth.

The conference held recently covered topics such as youth in leadership and business which was spearheaded by the Director of MIK and youth activist Lebopo Bulayani. Speaking at the event, Bulayani explained that the importance of the event is much needed especially in the COVID- 19 trying times. She said the youth have lost hope and given up in areas as such as business, arts and politics. “Their spirits need to be uplifted hence the collaboration with church or Christian organizations.

Ours as organizations is to come together and give hope, inspire & uplift the youth to look beyond COVID 19. What we should focus on now is to change our lives and divert into businesses that are doing well and not seasonal,” she revealed.

Bulayani also advised that as the youth they should also be careful of the relationships they build. She said the youth should always remember to surround themselves with dreamers in order to motivate each other. Meanwhile, the overseer and leader of Royal Priesthood Assembly, Kelone Bafana encouraged the youth to take pride in their lives

and do the impossible. ‘Dress up to rock up and visualize your dreams , wake up and go fetch what’s yours because you are blessed to be living in a country where you still have privileges such as youth funds that’s open to every youth all over Botswana, the ball is in your hands,” she highlighted. For his part, Bishop Kitso Bome from Molapowabojang advised the attendees to keep their faith and never let trying times diminish their spiritual journey.

Bishop Bome said some people lose the plot and give their lives to the enemy while trying to cope with situation they currently find themselves in.Another speaker, Jakes Kelebeng addressed the youth and advised them to never give up and should look at things differently as they are the only ones who have control over the system. “You should be active, voice out your concerns and not let anyone violate your rights”.

This was a 3 day event which was in a form of Boot camp with only 50 attendees and all Covid 19 protocols were adhered to.