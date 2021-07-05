Francistown City mayor Godisang Radisigo PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

As COVID-19 infections continue to rise countrywide with Greater Francistown recently declared a red zone, the city’s leadership has expressed concern over the poor adherence to preventative measures, especially by school-going children.

Acknowledging the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely hit Greater Francistown, city mayor, Godisang Radisigo said the spread of the virus is highest amongst students and teachers in Francistown.

“It is evident that learners do not adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures because they do not practise social distancing at all. If you can watch them from a distance after school, you will be shocked at how they interact and play without wearing face masks. They only adhere to preventative measures while at school, but when walking home or inside the combis it is a sad reality. There is more to be done to sensitise learners about the danger of COVID-19, ” he said.

Radisigo added that what surprises him the most is that the learners continue to disobey preventative measures. This is despite efforts put in place by government and schools’ managements to curb the spread of the virus.

The mayor said he has seen students in many occasions sharing food and exchanging face masks.

“We still have a long way to go in fighting the spread of the virus amongst learners. What hurts the most is that they pass the virus to their teachers who have been mostly affected by the virus,” he said.

“It is of serious concern that the teaching fraternity continues to lose the nation’s educators at an alarming rate and it worries me that the message about the spread of the virus continues to fall upon students’ deaf ears.”

Godisang pleaded with parents to join hands in sensitising learners about the danger of COVID-19 and implore them to adhere to health protocols.

Through a savingram directed to the city of Francistown town clerk, education regional directors and Greater Francistown DHMT, Francistown district commissioner recently indicated that

the city was experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. This as result made the city a red zone.

“To date we have recorded a total of 8,474 cases and 90 deaths. As we are aware containment of the disease can be enhanced by behavioural change, therefore you are requested to emphasise adherence to COVID-19 protocols in your workplaces and avoid crowded places. You are further advised to share the same information with colleagues, families and most importantly school-going children,” reads the savigram.

Recently, the teaching fraternity called for the government to include teachers in the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccination, vaccinate teachers or close schools as teachers are amongst the groups that are most vulnerable to the virus. Back in March, Botswana Sector of Educators Trade Union secretary-general, Tobokani Rari called for the immediate and urgent inclusion of teachers in the first schedule for COVID vaccination.

His plea came after 24 teachers died in two weeks from COVID-19, but to date teachers are yet to receive the vaccination.

Then, Rari had said of all the frontline workers, no sector had been so devastatingly affected by coronavirus as the teaching fraternity, adding that in comparison, the medical industry had recorded fewer deaths.

“It is not surprising, while the medical industry deals with patients on a one-to-one basis, teachers on the contrary deal with tens, and hundreds of youngsters at a go; youngsters bubbling with youthful energy and thus difficult to control; these youngsters that the teachers are dealing with daily, while they themselves have strong immunity because of their age, and are the main carriers of COVID,” Rari said then. “Unfortunately, they spread it to teachers, hence the high death rate amongst teachers.”