The deceased student is alleged to have committed suicide

Letlhakane police have ruled as suicide a case in which a family is adamant foul play is behind their child being found hanging from a bathroom window at a teacher’s quarter. A male Letlhakane Senior Secondary School Form Five boarding student was allegedly found deceased at one of the teacher’s houses recently.

The Monitor has learnt that the deceased student was visiting his girlfriend, who is also a learner at the same school. It is alleged that the deceased’s girlfriend resides at the teachers’ quarters with her elder brother (the teacher who allegedly found the student’s lifeless body).

Reached for comment following the 17-year-old’s burial last Saturday, a family member said they suspect foul play. The family’s representative, who is also the deceased’s uncle, Motsholetsi Phalalo said the distraught family is not happy with how their son’s death has been handled. Phalalo told The Monitor the family suspect foul play as they do not believe their child would commit suicide. He put all hopes on the police to conclude investigations to establish what really happened that fateful night.

“Looking at my nephew’s height and the length of the window that he is believed to have committed suicide from, it is not convincing that a person of his height would have committed suicide. What further raises eyebrows is that he is alleged to have used phone-charging cables to hang himself. Phone charging cables! Really! Something is fishy,” Phalalo said in disbelief.

He added the family is still reeling in shock following his nephew’s death. Narrating how it all started Phalalo said the teacher, whose house their son is alleged to have committed suicide in, had contacted the deceased’s parents through the phone informing them to have found him inside his house.

“The deceased’s parents that night asked him to report the matter to the boarding master because he was also a boarding student, promising to visit the school first thing in the morning,” Phalalo explained.

“While sleeping, the deceased’s parents were shocked to receive a phone call being notified about the passing of their son who was suspected to have committed suicide. The deceased’s parents also told me that that night, the teacher told them that their son was suspended from school for 21 days something that the school management said they were not aware of.”

Phalalo revealed that the family, especially the deceased’s parents, are struggling to cope with the boy’s death. He, however, said the family is still hopeful police investigations would expose the truth.

“Something is not adding up, we need answers. Police told us that their investigation into the matter is ongoing hence (we)

hope that they will establish what really transpired prior to my nephew’s death,” he said, adding they have lost an academically gifted child whom the family looked to as their breadwinner in future. “We were expecting a lot from that boy. He was the only student who had passed with Grade A from Dikgatho Junior Secondary School and has been performing exceptionally hence why we expected for him to pass his Form Five examinations with flying colours,” he said. In contrast to the family’s expectations, Letlhakane Police Station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu said they have concluded their investigations.

He said they have closed the case as a suicide. “We have recently received post mortem results that prove the boy committed suicide. I thought the family understood what the result meant but since you say they are hopeful we are yet to conclude our investigations, I have to sit down with them and explain that the case is closed as a suicide matter,” Maphephu said.

Maphephu revealed that they found that the young man hung himself on the bathroom window using phone charger cables. He said they had initially detained two teachers for questioning, but later released them after receiving the post mortem results.

Asked if the deceased had sustained physical injuries following rumours that the said teacher along with a male colleague assaulted the deceased killing him, Maphephu dismissed the rumours as false. “No, the deceased did not sustain any injuries. Yes, he was caught red-handed inside the teacher’s house with a fellow female student. When interrogated by the police the teacher said his sister fled the scene,” Maphephu said.

“Further narrating his story, the teacher said, he locked the deceased inside the house and went out to entertain himself with other teachers at one of his colleague’s yards. He was shocked to find the boy committed suicide upon returning home late at night,” he said.

Mphephu further told The Monitor the female student, who the deceased was visiting when interviewed by the police, revealed that she ran away fearing that her brother was going to beat her up for inviting a male friend to the house. He added that the female student said she came back home in the morning, only to hear that her male friend had died.