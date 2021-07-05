Alcohol PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: Letlhakane Police last Friday arrested three men for allegedly stealing beer stock worth P76,000 and other valuables. According to Letlhakane Station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu the three suspects, Moagedi Ramokate, 32, Motshidisi Otshegeditse, 30, and Oketsang Obakeng, 35, were caught with stolen beverages, some household and business premises valuables in their possession.

Maphephu said Obakeng is a taxi operator and the trio uses the same taxi as a getaway car after the break-ins. He indicated that most of the items that the culprits stole were beer stock from different bars, which they wanted to sell to illicit shebeens.

The Letlhakane police chief added that the stolen beer was taken in large quantities as the first complainant said the suspects stole beer stock worth close to P46,000 and the other complainant reported the stolen beer stock was worth P26,000.

Maphephu stated in one of the bars the suspects broke into they found a double door fridge worth about P20,000, which they stole as well with the intent to sell it to one of the local shebeen owners. He revealed that the trio specialises mostly in blasting money safe boxes as they so far are suspected of having had blasted four money safe boxes in different residential plots and business premises, some attempts of which were not successful. According to Maphephu, his policing area has been

hard hit with cases of shop-breaking, more especially from the rooftops. He further indicated that the trio is suspected to be connected with 18 such cases and have been remanded in custody.

The trio was found in possession of various house-breaking tools including dynamites and their jellies.

The police boss said they have also recovered other household electronics such as television sets, laptops and other goods, which cost the police are yet to quantify.

On another matter, officer commanding No. 15 Francistown district, Kabo Badirwang said they have not registered a single case of illicit alcohol trade in their policing area. When speaking on their role in minimising illegal alcohol trading, Badirwang said they have deployed officers on patrol within their policing area and along the Zimbabwe-Botswana borderline. He said that they have learnt from experience that there is alcohol smuggled to the country through ungazetted points of entry.

Badirwang urged people to comply with the new regulations, as they are not going to be lenient to anyone who disobeys the law.