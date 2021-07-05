Prisons PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

After finally getting a court order to allow his lawyer to see him, Serowe State Prison inmate, Koobakwa Masalila has added more demands to his lawsuit. Masalila, after having the court grant him access to his lawyer Obonye Jonas, now wants a total of P6.4 million and also for the prison warders who assaulted him to be disciplined. In the fresh summons, Masalila wants the Commissioner of Botswana Prison Service to take disciplinary action against all prison officials implicated in his assault and for the commissioner, Keitumetse Keitumetse to prepare periodic reports updating the court and his attorney on the process until it is concluded.

Masalila wants payment in the sum of P5 million being damages for pain and suffering. He also wants payment of P1 million being the loss of future earnings; payment of the sum of P200,000 for violation of his rights to privacy and dignity; payment of the sum of P200,000 for public embarrassment. The man, who was in January 2020 sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a rough uncut diamond, is represented by Jonas. He has cited the Attorney General and the Commissioner, Botswana Prisons Services as respondents. According to court papers, on October 21, 2020, Masalila was called to the prison office by two warders, Bolokang Kenosi and Leanani Kadisa, who then cuffed his hands and legs telling him to produce a cellphone he was using.

He denied having a phone only for the warders to take him to where 11 other prison warders were, being Moemedi Kganga, Ronald Phuthego, Thato Bonang, Mokento Nyepetse, Tshepo Thebeyagae, Pako Mosetlhe, Sheila Thongola, Masego Obusitse, Thapelo Makhura, Tshepo Tsele and Modiredi Obatlang.

“At this stage, all the 13 prison warders started assaulting him with batons, booted feet, and fists all over his body. They also slapped him and uttered profanities at him. The assault was so severe that the warders smashed the plaintiff’s spectacles on his face. The prison warders also continued to assault him until he passed out,” read the court papers. It is further

claimed by Masalila’s attorneys that during the assault, the warders pulled and tore Masalila’s clothes, exposing his private parts making him suffer humiliation and embarrassment and violating his right to privacy and dignity. Jonas states that his client sustained injuries on his kidneys, on his legs, on his feet, on his back, on his stomach, on the face, on the head. He states that Masalila could not walk and has had to use a wheelchair for several months thereafter.

“For injuries to kidneys, Masalila has had to be placed on dialysis treatment as his kidneys were malfunctioning. The performance of his kidney remains very low and he may need kidney dialysis for his entire life. He still experiences excruciating back pain such that he cannot fully bend over. He has visible scars all over his body,” reads the summons. It is stated that Masalila reported to superintendent Casper Malema, but no action was taken against the officials.

Jonas further states that his client was taken to hospital three days later when they realised he could die at any time. Given the seriousness of the injuries, Jonas states that Masalila was immediately transferred to Princess Marina Hospital for specialist medical attention where he spent several months.

Jonas also states that officials tried to keep him away from his client to hide him. He states that he visited Serowe prison twice to consult with Masalila without success.