FRANCISTOWN: Botswana courts will be opening the flood gates of murder cases if they do not pass sentences that will deter some people from murdering others for flimsy reasons, said Justice Lot Moroka recently when sentencing a murder convict.

Moroka underscored the death penalty when sentencing Atlholang Mojanki, a former cop, to the gallows for the 2014 murder of Bokani Socks, who was a former nurse at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital.

When passing the sentence, Moroka explained that there was ample evidence uncontroverted evidence before the court that showed that Mojanki was abusive towards Socks in their relationship. To illustrate that, Moroka explained that the first prosecution witness testified that Socks told her that she had on countless occasions reported Mojanki for abusing her at the Francistown Police Station where Mojanki was stationed to no avail. In fact, Moroka added that after Socks reported Mojanki at Francistown Police Station, Mojanki would later come home with the report record and boisterously tear it up in front of Socks telling her that she just was wasting her time reporting him.

This, Moroka noted, was in stark contrast to the love that Mojanki professed to have had towards Socks. Moroka said that assuming that Mojanki loved Socks just like he claimed even though there is evidence to the contrary, Mojanki could not have mustered the courage to murder Socks for merely telling him that she was impregnated by another man.

“It boggles the mind why Socks could have risked her life by telling Mojanki who was in the habit of abusing her that she was impregnated by another man. It is improbable that only Mojanki, who was abusive towards Socks, knew about that pregnancy while Socks’ family members didn’t know about it,” Moroka said.

Moroka lamented the alarming cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Botswana, especially the murdering of women by men under the pretext of love and the patriarchal belief that men have total control over women in relationships. On the contrary, Moroka noted, men have no right to claim ownership of women as Mojanki did in his relationship with Socks and vice versa. Justice Moroka said that he concluded that there were no exceptional extenuating circumstances that led Mojanki to murder Socks.

Moroka said that it was clear that Mojanki murdered Socks in cold blood after meticulously planning to do so. The judge also explained that it was very clear that Mojanki was the last person who was with Socks before she met her death.

Moroka added that before Mojanki murdered Socks, he arranged that they meet at Galo Mall where he later ordered a meal at Nando’s and waited for the meal to be prepared.

Moroka said that Mojanki arrived alone at Galo Mall where he ordered a meal but only after Socks met with him. He told Socks

to pick up the order because he did not want to be seen with her that fateful day. This, Moroka explained, Mojanki did with a clear intention of not wanting to be seen with Socks on that day in order to cover up his tracks.

Moroka also stated that the submission by Mojanki through his attorney that he was under the influence of ARVs and dagga when he murdered Socks as he was depressed after she told him she was impregnated by another man, did not hold any substance.

Moroka said that after careful analysis of the evidence that was led before the court, it became very clear that, in fact, Mojanki did not have any problem with drug abuse as he claimed that started after Socks told him that she was pregnant with another man’s child and not his (Mojanki).

Moroka noted that Mojanki used the drug abuse claim as a ruse to avoid the ultimate penalty of death should the court decide that there were no exceptional extenuating circumstances that led him to commit the offence. The judge explained that if Mojanki had a problem of abusing drugs, he would have placed that information from experts that assisted him in court to show that he indeed had that problem. Justice Moroka, therefore, said that the courts should prevent the needless loss of human life in Botswana through passing sentences that will act as deterrents against such inhumane actions disingenuously done in the name of genuine love.

“You will be hanged by the neck until you die. May the Lord have mercy upon your soul. You have the right to appeal both the conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal within six weeks,” Moroka said, as he passed the sentence in the protracted ‘State versus Mojanki’ case.

When Moroka was about to finish passing the sentence and sensing that the odds were stacked against him, Mojanki stormed out of the dock after the judge stated that there were no exceptional extenuating circumstances that could reduce his moral blameworthiness.

After Mojanki stormed out of the dock, he was restrained by a detail of prison officials from leaving court before the reading of the sentence was completed.

He was then overhead telling the judge, “Ke go itse o ntse jalo”, in vernacular which when translated means, “I know you to be like that”. Moroka then said that in due course, he will notify President Mokgweetsi Masisi that he has sentenced Mojanki to death. Mojanki will join the queue of convicts already on death row in Botswana.