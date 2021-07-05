Inside Chellz Kitchen

I couldn’t tell you when and where the first time I had this dessert was, but it’s an amazing balance of sweetness, textures, aromas that you can never forget. Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.

The recipe has been adapted into many varieties of cakes and other desserts. At Chellzkitchen we advocate making time in the kitchen easy and enjoyable. This is not to say we do not impart skills and knowledge on utensils, pairing, techniques, food and drinks from around the world.

This is my way of saying we are sharing a non-bake dessert recipe. These recipes are not to be underestimated as they meet the standards of the original desserts.

This past weekend at our 2nd Chellzkitchen Aerial Yoga Experience, almost half of us were huge tiramisu fans, so there was a lot of excitement on the choice of dessert. Once we put everything out to allow for efficient flow when building the dessert, everything flowed so beautifully.

What I enjoyed most about putting this dessert together was the process. It’s artistic, architechtural almost and needs focus and precision to get the layers perfect as they are what makes the dessert so aesthetically pleasing.

I prefer to make desserts that yield a lot in groups, encouraging team work. There after each individual builds their dessert which they will take home from what they have made together.

It’s lovely to watch, as the leader will always find their place, delegate and even encourage others to take the lead if they sense one is a little timid. I particularly loved how the baker in the group insisted on not being the one to whip the cream, but rather overlooked as one of the others did. While the class gets on with that, I make the dessert we will enjoy after our mains. Eating the amazing dishes we create at Chellzkitchen is defiantly a

main event of the day. It was a unanimous, our non-bake tiramisu was nom nom. If you are a coffee lover or not, this dessert is one for the books, it can be ready in 2-4hrs but I encourage letting it refrigerate overnight. I checked on the cooks to hear what they thought of the overnight version and they agree it slaps differently.

Happy cooking and non- baking

Tiramisu Ingredients 1 cup cream 1 cup (mascarpone cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup Bokomo pure sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon amaretto liquor or brandy (optional but yummy!)

2 cups espresso or STRONG coffee at room temperature (2 cups water 1.5tsp coffee) ladyfinger biscuits, Nestle cocoa powder for dusting the top

Intstructions Beat whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla until soft peaks form. Add in mascarpone cheese and amaretto (if using) and continue to whip to stiff peaks. Dip ladyfingers in coffee (and brandy if using) and place to create first layer. Don’t let them soak as they will fall apart, just a quick dunk in the coffee is enough.

Spread the whipped cream mixture on top of the first layer of ladyfingers. Repeat process with the second layer of ladyfingers and cream mixture. Dust the top of dessert with cocoa powder using a sieve. Refrigerate for about 2-4 hours (it gets even better in the fridge and is a perfect make-ahead dessert).