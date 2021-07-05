Racious Moatshe PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and the Botswana University of Agricultural and Natural Resources (BUAN) launched a partnership on Wednesday that will see economic diversification through small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) development.

The collaboration aims to complement and commercialise the Graduate Entrepreneurship Programme participants’ academic capital where BUAN imparts technical skills for agriculture production while LEA provides business management training.

The partnership commenced in 2020 and intends to fully capacitate young entrepreneurs who are BUAN graduates, to start viable and competitive businesses in the agriculture sector.

The business capacitation that LEA provides coaching and training on entrepreneurship development, record-keeping and financial management. Additional training on business planning, sales and marketing will also be offered. Market linkages with buyers including the retail sector and fast food outlets were also conducted and are currently being pursued.

Speaking during the launch, LEA chief executive officer (CEO), Racious Moatshe said all these are key components in achieving their business objectives and scaling up to competitiveness and sustainability.

“Our partnership with BUAN bridges the gap between the academic capital that students acquire and the practical skills to generate and build wealth from their academic accomplishments,” he said.

said the partnership is made more exciting by the potential that agriculture has to positively and significantly impact the economy, through expansive value chains, from inputs to production, through to processing and distribution.

He said not only does the agricultural sector hold the key to achieving food security but it also has a high potential for job creation, import substitution and export growth.

“It is for this reason that the Local Enterprise Authority is proud to hold hands with BUAN in our youth, particularly those possessing the requisite skills and qualifications,” Moatshe said.

He said, as part of the incubation transformation strategy, LEA is setting up productive land banks and primary infrastructure across the country to alleviate project start-up costs and other challenges facing incubation graduates and other potential entrepreneurs seeking to engage in agribusiness.

These include the Glen Valley Production and Training Facility, Dikabeya Horticulture Expansion Project and the Gantsi Small Stock Commercialisation Incubator, Moatshe added.