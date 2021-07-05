 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Zebras have received a major boost following two of its attackers,...
FRANCISTOWN: FIFA consultant, Ashford Mamelodi has urged club leaders ...
FRANCISTOWN: Officials of Orapa United have said that they are about t...
Top ranked player, Bakang Maloka won the battle against COVID-19 to cl...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Zebras Get Orebonye, Seakanyeng Boost

Zebras Get Orebonye, Seakanyeng Boost

BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Monday, July 05, 2021
Tumisang Orebonye PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Zebras have received a major boost following two of its attackers, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye’s promotion success with their club in Morocco. The duo’s club, Olympique Khouribga gained promotion to Morocco’s First Division League on Friday. 

The  success now means that  the two players will join the Zebras in South Africa much earlier than it was first envisaged. There were fears that the duo would join the Zebras in the last match of their Cosafa Cup group stages, missing out on the first two if their club had not gained promotion. During a media briefing held last week, Zebras interim coach, Letang Kgengwenyane said they were hopeful that Olympique Khouribga would gain promotion on Friday so that the two players could join the Zebras team earlier.

He said if they were not successful on Friday, it meant the two players would have to wait for another match for their side before they could join the Zebras, and by then, the Zebras would have already played crucial matches against South Africa and Lesotho. “Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng’s fate on when they will join the team will be decided on Friday because they are playing their last but one game. If they win on Friday then

Banners
they are assured of their qualification to the upper league and the team will be ready to release them. In the event that they do not succeed on Friday, then they will join us in the last game,” Kgengwenyane said last week.

He had however said they had already made plans to cover for the two players if they cannot make it to the tournament earlier. However the team also suffered a setback when two midfielders, Mothusi Cooper and Kago Monyake tested positive for COVID-19 and remained behind. ‘‘In line with international travel restrictions, Cooper was isolated and tested when he arrived. He was tested again with the team ahead of their travel to South Africa and unfortunately tested positive. Monyake has also tested positive.

It is worth noting that Monyake had tested positive before March and also tested positive again on Saturday. The BFA medical team is working on getting proper analysis on whether this is a live virus or an old one,” the BFA revealed yesterday.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

North West District Councillors

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort