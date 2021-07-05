Tumisang Orebonye PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Zebras have received a major boost following two of its attackers, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye’s promotion success with their club in Morocco. The duo’s club, Olympique Khouribga gained promotion to Morocco’s First Division League on Friday.

The success now means that the two players will join the Zebras in South Africa much earlier than it was first envisaged. There were fears that the duo would join the Zebras in the last match of their Cosafa Cup group stages, missing out on the first two if their club had not gained promotion. During a media briefing held last week, Zebras interim coach, Letang Kgengwenyane said they were hopeful that Olympique Khouribga would gain promotion on Friday so that the two players could join the Zebras team earlier.

He said if they were not successful on Friday, it meant the two players would have to wait for another match for their side before they could join the Zebras, and by then, the Zebras would have already played crucial matches against South Africa and Lesotho. “Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng’s fate on when they will join the team will be decided on Friday because they are playing their last but one game. If they win on Friday then

they are assured of their qualification to the upper league and the team will be ready to release them. In the event that they do not succeed on Friday, then they will join us in the last game,” Kgengwenyane said last week.

He had however said they had already made plans to cover for the two players if they cannot make it to the tournament earlier. However the team also suffered a setback when two midfielders, Mothusi Cooper and Kago Monyake tested positive for COVID-19 and remained behind. ‘‘In line with international travel restrictions, Cooper was isolated and tested when he arrived. He was tested again with the team ahead of their travel to South Africa and unfortunately tested positive. Monyake has also tested positive.

It is worth noting that Monyake had tested positive before March and also tested positive again on Saturday. The BFA medical team is working on getting proper analysis on whether this is a live virus or an old one,” the BFA revealed yesterday.