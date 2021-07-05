Ashford Mamelodi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: FIFA consultant, Ashford Mamelodi has urged club leaders to work closely with the community through local authorities to take football to another level.

Mamelodi was addressing scores of northern region club leaders during an Operation for Change workshop which was held last week at Cresta Thapama hotel.

Mamelodi said running football cannot be managed by club leaders and officials only but rather needs the support of the community leaders as well.

He further stated that the Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee can transform football through a cordial relation with the club leaders and relevant stakeholders.

He also expressed gratitude to the Operation For Change team for having visited 17 regions and two national First Divisions.

Mamelodi said in the past they have addressed issues related to management, planning and event management and they have talked about issues of stakeholder management.

He also said club leaders were educated on the importance of club licensing issues and how it can contribute to turning their clubs into professional entities.

He explained

that they have trained over 600 BFA officials on the projects and they are hoping that they can undertake a programme of instructors in a short time.

He said BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti has envisioned for each region to have its own administration instructor. When speaking on behalf of the club leaders, Baboloki Bajiti appreciated BFA for organising the Operation For Change workshop for club leaders in the northern region.

He said they are going to say that they have done a good job if what they have learnt through the workshop is going to be implemented. He recalled when they met in 2008, through the declaration course that they had some recommendations like youth development but still there is no progress since that particular time.

He said that implementation will be the only measure showing that the workshop was a success.