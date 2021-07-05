 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Zebras have received a major boost following two of its attackers,...
FRANCISTOWN: FIFA consultant, Ashford Mamelodi has urged club leaders ...
FRANCISTOWN: Officials of Orapa United have said that they are about t...
Top ranked player, Bakang Maloka won the battle against COVID-19 to cl...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Mamelodi Urges Community Collaboration

Mamelodi Urges Community Collaboration

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Monday, July 05, 2021
Ashford Mamelodi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
FRANCISTOWN: FIFA consultant, Ashford Mamelodi has urged club leaders to work closely with the community through local authorities to take football to another level.

Mamelodi was addressing scores of northern region club leaders during an Operation for Change workshop which was held last week at Cresta Thapama hotel.

Mamelodi said running football cannot be managed by club leaders and officials only but rather needs the support of the community leaders as well.

He further stated that the Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee can transform football through a cordial relation with the club leaders and relevant stakeholders.

He also expressed gratitude to the Operation For Change team for having visited 17 regions and two national First Divisions.

Mamelodi said in the past they have addressed issues related to management, planning and event management and they have talked about issues of stakeholder management.

He also said club leaders were educated on the importance of club licensing issues and how it can contribute to turning their clubs into professional entities.

He explained

Banners
that they have trained over 600 BFA officials on the projects and they are hoping that they can undertake a programme of instructors in a short time.

He said BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti has envisioned for each region to have its own administration instructor. When speaking on behalf of the club leaders, Baboloki Bajiti appreciated BFA for organising the Operation For Change workshop for club leaders in the northern region.

He said they are going to say that they have done a good job if what they have learnt through the workshop is going to be implemented. He recalled when they met in 2008, through the declaration course that  they had some recommendations like youth development but still there is no progress since that particular time.

He said that implementation will be the only measure showing that the workshop was a success.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

North West District Councillors

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort