FRANCISTOWN: Officials of Orapa United have said that they are about to complete talks with former Gaborone United (GU) and Prisons XI coach, Philemon Makwengwe. United are interested in roping in Makwengwe as the club’s technical director. There were initial reports that he has signed a contract with the Ostriches. But the club spokesperson, Amelton Gaefhele said the deal is yet to be sealed.

“We are still negotiating with him. We are hopeful that the negotiations will be concluded very soon. They are at an advanced stage but I cannot commit to a date on which we would have signed the contract. That is if both parties reach an agreement,” he said.

Gaefhele also said the club believes that the former Botswana Football Association (BFA) technical officer can help improve the club into a competitive entity including its overall operational efficiency. “For the position of technical director, we are looking at someone who will help the club to develop its own playing style or brand identity, talent identification and continuous development of players among others,” he said. Makwengwe is not a stranger to football in the Boteti area. He has often been engaged by the Boteti Regional Football Association to conduct capacity building workshops to players, administrators and coaches. In August

he was engaged by the Boteti regional association to coach Division One side, Perisa at the Debswana First Division North playoffs. The club missed promotion by a whisker.

Meanwhile Sua Flamingoes have denied links to former Township Rollers assistant coach, Zechariah Muzadzi although sources say a deal is eminent. The sources have said the club has already started talks with Muzadzi after he was recommended by Zimbabwean coach, Rahman Gumbo. “Phakedi is still the assistant coach. We have not appointed Muzadzi,” said Sua Flamingoes chairperson, Tirelo Thebe. He maintained that Phakedi will remain as the assistant coach. He added that the club will soon finalise its operating structure and share with external stakeholders. It is still unclear as to whether Phakedi will be let go or if he will remain within the technical team should Muzadzi be appointed the assistant coach at the club.