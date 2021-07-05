Bakang Maloka PIC: BTTA

Top ranked player, Bakang Maloka won the battle against COVID-19 to claim the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) Top 16 title over the weekend. Maloka had tested positive of the novel just less than a month ahead of the tournament held at the BUAN Hall on Saturday.

The tournament had pitted the country’s top 16 ranked players in both men and women’s categories as the sport returned to life after a five months hiatus. Maloka went into the tournament as the top ranked player.

On Saturday, he continued his brilliant form on the table and brushed aside Boago Malobela in the final. The win ensures that the Moshupa Spinners’ player maintains his grip at the top of the charts as he won his fourth consecutive title. Speaking to Sport Monitor, Maloka said he had missed a lot of training time as he had to observe the COVID-19 protocols after testing positive. Follwing

Banners

the win, he said he aims to defended his spot. “I have had difficulties preparing for this tournament due to COVID-19. I tested (positive) three weeks before the tournament so I did not train that much because of isolation. The preparation I had was not that enough. I feel I can remain undisputed as long as I keep training and keep fit,” he said. In the women’s final, Tshepiso Rebatenne beat surprise finalist, Game Kebodiwang 3-0 to walk away with a P3,000 pay cheque. The second placed winners won P1,500 while the semi-finalists pocketed P750 in a tournament sponsored by Phoenix Assurance.