Coach Surprised By Pesela’s Olympic Inclusion

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, July 05, 2021
Young sprinter, Anthony Pesela has surprisingly been included in the Men's 4x400m relay team for this year's Olympics
Sprint sensation, Anthony Pesela has been included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s 4x400m relay team. The Maun BDF Athletics club member was slotted into the team last week as athletics finalised their Olympics team.

Pesela had a good season in the last Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) track and field series in Francistown, where he clocked 45:15 in 400m. However, the move to include the athlete in the team came as a shock to his club coach, Meleko Ndolo.

Ndolo told Sport Monitor over the weekend that the inclusion of Pesele came as a surprise although it might be a good thing.

“We never had plans about Olympics and he is still young for that stage. I do not believe the ‘too much, too early’ principle to be a good thing in athletics. We should be careful to avoid burn out of young athletes. It could be a good thing though in boosting his moral because he will be competing at the World Athletics Junior Championships next month in Kenya,” Ndolo said.

He said in future when such situations arise, athletes should be kept with their coaches so that they take care of what they started.

“What if they destroy the plan I had which was to win a medal at the World Junior Championships? My plan was to bring a medal from those championships but that might change,” he said.

When asked why he did not oppose the decision, Ndolo said that he was

caught between a rock and a hard place because maybe this is what Pesela needed for him to excel. He, however, said going to the Olympics might negatively affect the athlete. He said now it is a wait and see situation.

BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso said Pesele has been selected to assist the 4x400m relay team. He explained that the athlete got a nod because the performance of some of the senior athletes has not been improving.

“In the last competition we saw the likes of Boitumelo Masilo running 47:00. So that is where Pesela comes in. He might not even compete but we want him to go there and get the feel of the Olympics. When he comes back, he will be joining the junior team that goes into camp this week,” Theetso said.

Meanwhile, Leungo Scotch will compete in the men’s 400m at the Olympics. He qualified due to the time he registered during the Doha 2019 World Athletics Championship. Scotch reached the semi final and clocked 45:00. Scotch has now joined Isaac Makwala in 400m. Athletics has also qualified Nijel Amos, Amantle Victor-Nkape (Montsho), Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko. The Olympics team is expected to jet off to Tokyo this week.

