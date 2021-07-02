BCP leadership.PIC.MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: One of the key agenda items at the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) weekend National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting relates to governance challenges in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Mmegi has learnt.

Dumelang Saleshando, president of the BCP and UDC vice president, confirmed in an interview yesterday that the meeting will feature discussions on governance problems and other challenges in the coalition. The meeting will be held virtually.

“It is in the public domain that the BCP wants several governance issues in the UDC to be dealt with. The weekend meeting will be a routine NEC one but governance issues and other challenges in the UDC will be on the agenda,” Saleshando explained this week.

“The BCP is deeply worried by governance challenges in the coalition. We want governance issues in the UDC to be resolved as a matter of urgency,” he added.

The party will share contents of the discussions on UDC governance challenges after the NEC meeting, he said.

The UDC has attracted bad publicity in recent months as a result of the infighting among the coalition partners but Saleshando maintained that he is not deeply worried about the state of affairs.

“These discussions (on governance issues and challenges in the UDC) are necessary. Some of the problems in the UDC pre-date the 2019 general election. If we want to build a strong UDC, we must have these discussions in a very robust manner,” said the UDC vice president.

In the feud, the BCP accuses other parties (Botswana National Front and Botswana People’s Party)

in the UDC of sabotage and not adhering to proper governance principles.

Just recently, the BCP declined to be part of a press conference that was addressed by the UDC president, Duma Boko. The position of the BCP was that the party wanted the press briefing to be postponed because it was not privy to what was to be shared with the media. Prior to the conference, the BCP claimed that it was snubbed from a crucial UDC NEC meeting. But UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa maintained the contrary on the matter.

The BCP is also pushing for a UDC elective congress while other parties are reportedly against the idea.

On the other hand, other parties in the Umbrella accuse the BCP of doing everything in its power to sabotage the UDC for political expedience. The general feeling amongst other parties in the UDC is that the BCP is pushing to be expelled from the coalition.

The BCP leader told Mmegi the discussion at the weekend meeting will also centre around the upcoming congress of the party. The relationship among parties in the UDC is very hostile and activists from coalition parties have been attacking each other on social media.

“The congress is in less than 30 days’ time, so the NEC meet will discuss the logistics around the meeting,” Saleshando said.