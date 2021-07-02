Police Vehicle

Tables have turned in what started off as a police brutality complaint against Tlokweng police as officers have dragged Daka’s family before the Tlokweng Customary Court and slapped them with a series of charges.

Last Friday, 41-year-old Lorato Daka shared her ordeal with the sister publication, The Monitor on how she and some family members were recently subjected to brutality at the hands of Tlokweng police officers who had stormed into their yard, assaulted and arrested them.

Appearing before Tlokweng Customary Court on Wednesday morning, Daka’s family of five were shocked to receive a string of new charges against them. The family had initially accused the police of having stormed their yard, assaulted and arrested them leaving one of of them with a fractured leg.

In the new twist, the family was shocked to learn that being under one roof as a family is against the law. Daka, who sustained a fractured leg, allegedly for trying to stop the police from assaulting his 19-year-old son is facing three counts. Initially, Daka, her son and brother were charged with noise and nuisance but when appearing before the Tlokweng Customary Court they were all slapped with new charges. Court revealed that Daka and his son faced two extra charges of obstructing and assaulting police officers whilst on duty. On the third count, the trio, their Aunt (Terrie Kgari) and Daka’s sister-in-law who preferred anonymity were all slapped with a new charge of unlawful gathering.

Court further revealed that Daka’s son (name known by this publication) faced another offence of resisting police arrest. Asked if they understood the charge and to take a plea, the quintet conceded to have understood the charges but pleaded with court to refer their matter to a Magistrates Court because they would like to be represented by an attorney. The quintet further pleaded not

Banners

guilty to unlawful gathering charge and asked the court to give them time to familiarise themselves with the charge since it was a fresh one before they could take a plea. Responding to the family’s plea, Kgosi Steven Korwe conceded that it was a fresh charge and they should be given time before they could take a plea.

“Yes, it is your right to seek legal representation but this court does not refer cases to Magistrates Court. However, I will refer your matter to the Customary Court of Appeal. They are the ones who will determine whether they will proceed with this case, send it to Magistrates Court or refer it back here,” Korwe said.

Daka’s family brutality complaint comes days after the Public Accounts Committee and members of the public across social media platforms expressed concern over the rising incidents of police violent tactics meted out on the public during arrests.

Then, PAC members said of late there have been reports of police officers appearing to use excessive force during arrests. But police commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe, while acknowledging the concerns, said the behaviour of the public influences the police officers’ conduct. Makgophe further said it was imperative to revert to the old and conventional ways of raising children because today’s youth’s disorderly behaviour remains a concern.

“Disorderly behaviour of today’s youth remains a worry and this is the same group of people that we hire our officers from. The youth’s upbringing is questionable because these are the people who currently post whatever they like on Facebook, not minding how they address elders, let alone this country’s leaders,” Makgophe said then.