International Affairs minister, Lemogang Kwape has landed in eSwatini leading a SADC ministerial team aimed at finding a solution to the unrest in the kingdom. Kwape is representing President Mokgweetsi Masisi, SADC politics, defence and security chair.

In statements shared by official eSwatini government social media, Kwape said SADC was ready to help bring peace in the country after days of public unrest.

"SADC stands ready to support the people of the Kingdom of eSwatini in their quest to bring peace and calm that will lead to the socio-economic development of this country, something that we in the region cherish."

The kingdom's acting prime minister, Themba Masuku said the government had set up a team to work with SADC in its engagements.

It is unclear if Kwape's team will tour violence hit areas or speak to the pro-democracy and anti-monarchy protestors who have been leading the demonstrations.

Violence and a brutal response by police and military have gripped eSwatini in recent days

as citizens protest in Africa's last absolute monarchy.

King Mswati stands accused of living in luxury with his family, while suppressing democratic reforms and economic measures to assist the poor.

Reports on social media suggest at least 14 people have been killed by police and the military while the government is yet to give an official count of casualties.

King Mswati eldest daughter, Sikhanyiso Dlamini, who is also information and technology minister, yesterday told the BBC the country had been invaded by mercenaries who were attacking citizens and posting the videos on social media to smear the King's reputation.

Dlamini said her father was willing to engage on the protests. Her remarks have been widely dismissed by commentators within and outside the kingdom.