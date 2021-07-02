 
Latest News

International Affairs minister, Lemogang Kwape has landed in eSwatini ...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi, as SADC politics, defence and security ch...
In yet another push for the reopening of the entertainment industry, t...
Music heavyweights, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane and Kangangwa...
  ESwatini: SADC sends ministers, Masisi urges restraint

ESwatini: SADC sends ministers, Masisi urges restraint

MBONGENI MGUNI Friday, July 02, 2021
President Masisi
President Mokgweetsi Masisi, as SADC politics, defence and security chair, says the regional bloc is sending a team of ministers to help quell the unrest in the kingdom.

In a statement issued tonight, Masisi urged citizens in eSwatini to desist from violence and law enforcement to exercise restraint, as unrest continues in the country.

Pro-democracy demonstrations have engulfed the Kingdom in recent days, demanding constitutional reforms and the abolishment of Africa's last absolute monarchy. Police and soldiers have responded with force to quash the demonstrations, with pictures and videos of burning buildings as well as alleged victims of law enforcement going viral on social media.

"SADC urges all stakeholders to channel their grievances through the established national structures, and

the authorities to have an open national dialogue, in order to continue upholding the legacy of peace and stability that has characterised the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini, and the region at large," Masisi said.

The team of ministers, he said, was charged with "encouraging the Kingdom to find a lasting solution".

Citizens of the kingdom have criticised King Mswati for overspending on luxuries for himself and his family, while the majority of the country languishes in poverty.

Previous pro-democracy demonstrations have been crushed by the police and military.

News

