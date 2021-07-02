 
Entertainers ask Parly for a ‘test event’

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, July 02, 2021
For the safe opening, BEPA suggests that live events be opened at a 30% venue capacity or cap attendants at 100 indoor and 250 outdoor PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
In yet another push for the reopening of the entertainment industry, the Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) has met Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture to present its safe opening strategy and lobby for support.

The Committee provides oversight and scrutiny over government, ministries, departments and agencies with portfolio responsibilities in respect of youth, sports, arts and culture. With COVID-19 continuously causing disruptions across economies, the creative industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors. In Botswana, more than 15 months have so far passed without  activity in the live entertainment scene due to the imposed lockdown, COVID-19 regulations and curfews. The situation has left many of the industry players without any source of income.

Local entertainment promoters have made several calls for the reopening of the live events and performances but without success as authorities declined the calls. Despite the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, members of the BEPA executive committee alongside their patron, who is also former Member of Parliament for Shoshong, Phillip Makgalemele met the parliamentary committee and presented the idea of being allowed to host a ‘test event’ to determine the industry’s readiness to safely open under the current arrangement.

“We want to do a test, of course with the assistance of the government and host just one event that will be a test and allow us to take note of a lot of things. The Ministry of Health of course will be the main host so that we ensure that it’s safe and follow all the necessary protocols. We are cognisant that mass events are seen as amplifiers of the virus. We are also aware of the fact that our

members are in hunger and the situation is really bad out there. That’s why we are saying we want to be responsible about this thing so that it benefits everybody in the long-term,” said BEPA vice chairman, Sydney ‘Boggie Sid’ Nzala.

He pleaded with members of the committee to assist the industry to advocate the reopening. For his part Makgalemele, said they have done bench marking on the ongoing progress in opening events in the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho and the test event would tell whether the industry is ready or not. He said  some of the existing safety nets could be replicated for the safe opening of the industry. For the safe opening, BEPA suggests that live events be opened at a 30% venue capacity or cap attendants at 100 indoor and 250 outdoor. The association suggested that the events should end at 8pm or be regulated by curfew times.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Mahalapye West, David Tshere suggested to the association to open within the confines of the limit given by the government such as holding events with 50 people attendance. He also said the industry could also look at holding online events. However, BEPA treasurer Gaolathe Kediemetse said under normal circumstances, it would not make economic sense to host events under the current regulations. He also said the issue of expensive data in Botswana has made it difficult for their members to host online events.

