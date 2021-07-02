Snyomfere said the BOMU awards scheduled for this month should be called off PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Although Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) has gone all out to dismiss local musician, Eddie ‘Snyomfere’ Monthe’s allegations that the union has been deregistred, the latter says that the union is non-compliant and should therefore be deregistred.

This comes after BOMU president, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane revealed in a press release last week that the notes and letters written by Snyomfere and being circulated on social media are untrue and misleading. Last month, the Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi gave (BOMU) a six months waiver after the union was found to have failed to comply with the Societies Act.

“BOMU Executive Committee on June 9, 2021 submitted all the documents requested by the minister from the year 1998 to 2021 (annual returns, minutes, affidavits, and staements) and laid to rest the organisation’s issues with the Societies Act. In order to protect the image of the organisation, BOMU has since instructed its lawyers JJ Matomela Attorneys to sue Monthe for spreading false and untruthful information about the organisation,” read a statement from Lesokwane.

In his response, O mphele bana hitmaker who maintains that he is still a member of BOMU despite being cast out, said BOMU will suffer the same fate as Musicians Union of Botswana (MUSUBO) which was deregistered for non-compliance last

Banners

year. “It ended in tears for MUSUBO because it automatically meant they were deregistred. No one is above the law,” added Snyomfere who is a former BOMU executive committee member.

Though BOMU maintains that it has submitted all the necessary compliance documentation required by both the Societies Act and The Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Snyomfere has accused the union of cooking up the requested ducuments in order to comply.

“Where did BOMU get minutes and bank statements for financial reports from 1998 to to 2008? I contacted some people who were presidents and secretary generals before and they told me that no one has contacted them with regard to 1998- 2021 returns,” he added.

Meanwhile, Snyomfere said the BOMU awards scheduled for this month should be called off. Despite Snyomfere’s statements, Lesokwane on the other hand has confirmed that contrary to the unfortunate and misleading statements by some individuals and entities, the 10th edition of the BOMU Music Awards will be held as planned without threats from any compliance issues or anything else.