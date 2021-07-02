 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

International Affairs minister, Lemogang Kwape has landed in eSwatini ...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi, as SADC politics, defence and security ch...
In yet another push for the reopening of the entertainment industry, t...
Music heavyweights, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane and Kangangwa...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Snyomfere calls for BOMU deregistration

Snyomfere calls for BOMU deregistration

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, July 02, 2021
Snyomfere said the BOMU awards scheduled for this month should be called off PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Although Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) has gone all out to dismiss local musician, Eddie ‘Snyomfere’ Monthe’s allegations that the union has been deregistred, the latter says that the union is non-compliant and should therefore be deregistred.

This comes after BOMU president, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane revealed in a press release last week that the notes and letters written by Snyomfere and being circulated on social media are untrue and misleading.  Last month, the Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi gave (BOMU) a six months waiver after the union was found to have failed to comply with the Societies Act.

“BOMU Executive Committee on  June 9, 2021 submitted all the documents requested by the minister from the year 1998 to 2021 (annual returns, minutes, affidavits, and staements) and laid to rest the organisation’s issues with the Societies Act. In order to protect the image of the organisation, BOMU has since instructed its lawyers JJ Matomela Attorneys to sue Monthe for spreading false and untruthful information about the organisation,” read a statement from Lesokwane.

In his response, O mphele bana hitmaker who maintains that he is still a member of BOMU despite being cast out, said BOMU will suffer the same fate as Musicians Union of Botswana (MUSUBO) which was deregistered for non-compliance last

Banners
year. “It ended in tears for MUSUBO because it automatically meant they were deregistred. No one is above the law,” added Snyomfere who is a former BOMU executive committee member. 

Though  BOMU maintains that it  has submitted all the necessary compliance documentation required by both the Societies Act and The Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Snyomfere has accused the union of cooking up the requested ducuments in order to comply.

“Where did BOMU get minutes and bank statements for financial reports from 1998 to to 2008? I contacted some people who were presidents and secretary generals before and they told me that no one has contacted them with regard to 1998- 2021 returns,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Snyomfere said the BOMU awards scheduled for this month should be called off. Despite Snyomfere’s statements, Lesokwane on the other hand has confirmed that contrary to the unfortunate and misleading statements by some individuals and entities, the 10th edition of the BOMU Music Awards will be held as planned without  threats from any compliance issues or anything else.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

We want our money

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort