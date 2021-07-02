 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Skelem key hitmakers bemoan releasing hits during the pandemic

Skelem key hitmakers bemoan releasing hits during the pandemic

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, July 02, 2021
Chabuya Nature and Sour Man BW
Their hit song, Skelem key, has been making waves all over.  Now musicians and couple Sour Man Bw and Chabuya Nature said they are hoping for a big break despite the struggles of the halted creative industry and challenges of the pandemic.

If there was no pandemic, probably the couple could be among headliners at music festivals and also making money through their craft.

“Our challenge is that we recorded this album during the COVID-19 times and since we dropped it, we haven’t made any profit; we haven’t been booked or performed at any show.

It’s hard for us to be recognised by anyone since there are other artists who are already recognised.

So, as upcoming musicians it is hard to get that from those who have been there.

Our ambitions as Sour Man Bw and Chabuya Nature was to be in the face of the world. We wanted to be the couple that motivates, teaches, helps and leads,” the couple told Arts & Culture in an interview.  Sour Man

Bw whose real name is Edwin Kane is 35 years-old while Chabuya Nature real name Tlholego Nature Sonny is 27 years-old.

In terms  of their latest song titled Skelem key, Sour Man Bw and Chabuya Nature also revealed that they did the song as a couple and their inspiration in the song was all about love and trust.

“So people are talking about relationships (mjolo) and how difficult it is but we see it in a different way.

We believe that as a couple you must know each and try to be on the same direction always.

Skelem key is all about finding that special thing about your partner and use it to make him or her happy. That’s why we are saying ipatlele skelem key.”

