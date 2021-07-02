Ghomez

Mogomotsi Leswena whose stage name is Ghomez has decided to share his life experiences through songs. Every time this upcoming artiste goes through life hitches, he pens them down and turns them into songs.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Ghomez said he started his music career back in 2017 when he had a dance crew with his friends in Francistown. He said he grew up listening to different music genres. The artiste takes pride in having two singles under his name, namely Wantsidifatsa that was released in 2017 and his latest single, Kgabagare hit the shores last year. He wrote all his songs.

“Wantsidifatsa was produced by Uncle Touch of Touch Records. Kgabagare was released in February 2020 and was produced by K-Fros and Obylardo at More Faya Records. Kgabagare is a simple song which I wrote after I experienced a lot of ups

and downs. It is basically about my life experience. If you listen to all my songs, you will realise that I sing about my life experiences,” he said.

He explained that he uses deep Setswana words as a way of promoting the Setswana language and culture. Leswena said he was excited about his upcoming projects where he will be working with both local and international talents.

However, he said as an artiste, he met some challenges that include lack of capital, lack of exposure from local radio and television stations that seemed impossible to access.

His Facebook page is Ghomez The Vocalist, Instagram and Twitter Ghomez95_bw and his email address is mogomotsileswena@yahoo.com.