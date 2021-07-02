It is said that playtime is very vital for every child’s growth and mental development. For instance, that is the time when a child explores different things around him or her. Growing up, children tend to play with different things from toys to wires, wood and even clay soil. As a result, this helped many children to identify their talents, passions and gave them the zest to pursue their dreams and make a career out of what they love most.
Khumoyame Phatshwane is one of the youngsters who was fortunate enough to turn his passion into a career. In an interview with Arts & Culture, the 27-year-old said he uses wires and cement to craft his masterpieces. He explained that growing up, he used to play with wire cars and moulded using soil. He said he made a horse head whilst doing Standard Four.
“As for using cement to make my sculptures, I was advised by someone who was in prison years ago. I was also inspired to make wire sculptures by my Zimbabwean friend, Arthur. I started with cement in 2019 and later in 2020 I started using wires after being taught by Arthur who is also a wire sculptor. Even though I like using both materials, wire sculptures are my favourite pieces,” he said. Most of Phatshwane’s artifacts are themed ‘love.’ His beautifully made wire sculptures include that of a horse head, Christmas tree, peacock, many different sculptures of women showcasing different