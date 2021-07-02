Chelane crotchets children and women's clothes with ordinary wool

Twenty-two-year-old Amantle ‘Refilwe’ Chelane is a young lady whose passion for fashion design is immense. The talented lady crotchets children and women’s clothes with ordinary wool. “I started crocheting last year during the first national lockdown. I was inspired to venture into this business because it is not common and is flexible. Most of the clothes I crotchet include children’s clothes and ladies fashionable tops and shorts or shirt sets, bikinis and bracelets. I crotchet both winter and summer clothes. I use ordinary wool from Indian and Chinese shops. My business targets ladies and children in beauty contests, babies, infants and members of the public who are interested in crocheted clothes. What I love about crocheting is that it needs time, love and attention to come up with stunning pieces,” she said.

Furthermore, Chelane explained that before starting her crocheting business, she began designing and selling Ankara jewelries through which she eventually grew and ended up designing clothes and crocheting. She pointed out that she desired to see her clothing line grow into a big company with branches beyond Botswana borders and partake in international fashion show ramps. This multi talented self-taught hairdresser, fashion designer and make-up artist markets her business through social media platforms where she gets positive response and support from the public.

However, she pointed out that COVID-19 affected her since customers rarely ever go out to socialise as her clothing line is

designed specifically for outgoing and fashionable clients. She explained that before the pandemic, she had many clients since festivals and events were running. “The main challenge is that I do not have a good space or workshop where I can freely do my job. I also do not have funds or sponsors so it is hard because when a customer places an order I am forced to buy material out of my pocket.

This becomes heartbreaking when some customers decide not to pay and collect their orders,” she said. She can be contacted on her Facebook page, Queen Ref for inquiries.