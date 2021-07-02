Martha the dancer

Local hip-hop dancers and choreographers Martha the Dancer and Angie Amba will host a hip-hop dance class on July 18, 2021 at Jack’s Gym at Molapo Crossing at 12 noon.

Martha the Dancer whose real names are Martha Leshetla told Arts & Culture that she always wanted to host her own classes but took long to have her first class because she believed that all things happen in God’s perfect timing. She added that she wanted to share her talent with the world through dance classes.

“The aim of our upcoming hip-hop dance classes is to bring people together to share laughter, motivation and positive energies while learning something new. Our target market includes people of all age groups but mainly children and teenagers because they need guidance. The latter are our next generation and they need to be pointed in the right direction and be motivated,” she said.

However, Leshetla said the event is open to the public. She emphasised that participants will only be allowed entry when they are wearing surgical masks adding that they should wear them throughout the class. She also said they will be observing social distancing throughout the class and adhering to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Moreover,

Banners

she explained that booking spaces was pricey and costly for them which on its own was a great challenge since they did not have enough funds. Martha the Dancer teaches children dance every Mondays and Thursdays in Phakalane at Thedancespacebw in collaboration with Samantha Claire who mentors her on children’s classes. This young woman is also an actress and has been pursuing acting more this year. She also choreographs and conceptualises for music videos. “Amba is an exquisite dancer and choreographer. She specialises in modern contemporary and contortion but hip-hop is her base hence we are taking it back to the basics. She owns a dance academy and teaches little people dance and is also a yogi. She is driven by the art and the power it has to heal that is why she created a movement called ART Heals and had a successful first show last year in this pandemic and it brought nothing but hope, love and healing to those who experienced it,” she said.