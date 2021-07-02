 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado dominated last week’s SA...
International Affairs minister, Lemogang Kwape has landed in eSwatini ...
As the opposition Botswana National Front (BNF) embarks on a massive m...
FRANCISTOWN: One of the key agenda items at the Botswana Congress Part...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Rising white-collar crimes worry DCEC

Rising white-collar crimes worry DCEC

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, July 02, 2021
Ears to the ground: Katlholo
Corporate crimes such as abuse of power, conflict of interest and money laundering are on the rise in the country, raising the concern of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), it has been established. Speaking at the launch of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority’s (NBFIRA) ethics hotline, DCEC director-general, Tymon Katlholo urged people to report the abuse of power, fraud, corruption, bribery, misuse of information for personal gain and non-compliance with financial services laws.

He said doing so would play a role in improving internal and regulatory controls adding that the DCEC continues to enhance collaborative partnerships with relevant stakeholders in the public, private and civil society to reduce corruption. “The fight against corruption should be seen to begin from the leadership angle in terms of political will, good governance, promoting of integrity and good ethical behaviour and all leaders in our own space,” he said.

Katlholo said corruption at the highest levels poses a great threat to the stability and well-being of society, while the failure to root out high-level corruption undermines anti-corruption measures at other levels as it perpetuates

Banners
double standards. For his part, NBFIRA CEO, Oduetse Motshidisi said fraud in the non-bank financial institutions sector cuts across the spectrum with no particular sector more particularly affected.

“We have reports from across sectors which are about employers, some about former employees in forms of misconduct, non-compliance, criminal conduct to mention but a few. We usually launch investigations on these reports,” he said. The NBFIRA is hoping its ethics hotline will help whistleblowers to report any issues they encounter in dealing with non-bank financial institutions. Non-bank financial institutions include pawnshops, insurance companies and capital market players such as the Botswana Stock Exchange and its brokers.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

To jaw- jaw is better than to war- war

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort