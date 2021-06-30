Alcohol

The alcohol industry says government is “disproportionally targeting” the sector in the fight against COVID-19 and law enforcement should rather attend to the few “known hotspots” where non-compliance is taking place.

In a statement just in and signed by Business Botswana, the Botswana Alcohol Industry Association and the Botswana Beverages Association, the industry said the latest liquor ban had come with no prior warning, despite previous pleas for notice to be given.

The three organisations said previous liquor bans had proved ineffective and the move was of no help in containing the pandemic.

“History has proven that the blanket prohibition of alcohol trade is not an effective mechanism to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and ultimately does considerably more harm where the preservation of lives and livelihoods is concerned,” the organisations said.

“So, while we respect this decision, it is disheartening to find that the alcohol industry is once again being disproportionally targetted by government efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.”

The organisation said thanks to the last minute announcement of the ban on Monday night, trucks enroute to delivering supply had to be recalled while on the road. KBL had been forced to

pour out hectolitres of Chibuku which has a short shelf life and would go bad under the ban.

“This is a huge cost that our members will have to incur which could have been avoided.”

In March, after the lifting of the January-February ban, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry revealed that country’s alcohol producers had collectively lost P880 million last year as a direct result of trade suspensions imposed by government.

At least 650 outlets out of 4,893 liquor outlets had closed shop while an unknown number of restaurants had also been affected.

In South Africa, where a similar liquor ban took effect on Sunday night, South African Breweries, that country’s largest producer, announced it was taking the government to court over the ban.

“As an organisation SAB believes it is left with no other alternative but to defend its rights and take legal action to protect its business and urgently overturn this decision,” reads a statement released this afternoon.