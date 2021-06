Botsang Tshenyego and Katlego Gaborone PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Choppies has made a P1 million pledge to gold medal winners at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as a way to motivate the athletes.

The chain store's marketing manager, Katlego Gaborone said Choppies will pay P500,000 to silver medal winners, while bronze medallists will get P250,000. Relay teams will receive similar amounts, which will be shared equally among the team members. Athletes who reach the finals are guaranteed P25,000.

Botswana's only medal at the Olympic Games came

Banners

in 2012 when Nijel Amos won silver in the 800m. Amos is among the athletes who have qualified for next month's tournament alongside, Isaac Makwala, Amantle Victor Nkape (Montsho), Christine Botlogetswe, Galefele Moroko, with boxers, Keamogetse Kenosi and Mohammed Rajab Otukile, the men's 4x400m team, and weightlifter, Magdeline Moyengwa.