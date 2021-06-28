Hand in hand: LEA CEO Dr. Racious Moatshe and BUAN Vice Chancellor Dr. Jasper Rees signing the MoU

The Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) are set to launch a Graduate Entrepreneurship Programme in which 27 BUAN graduates have been allocated pieces of land at the University to initiate agricultural projects as a pilot.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year that signifies a commitment to collaborating on entrepreneurship and capacity development for BUAN graduates.

The Graduate Entrepreneurship Programme will be launched this week where the two institutions will showcase the beneficiaries who were engaged in the pilot of the partnership.

According to LEA’s Head of Corporate and Market Access, Boikhutso Kgomanyane, as part of the partnership, LEA offered the incubated entrepreneurs various interventions necessary to propel their growth and realise their business objectives.

"These targeted interventions included, among others, business management training,

mentorship, facilitation of market access and linkages as well as capacity development interventions to upscale and sustain their projects," she said.

Full production started in March 2021 for poultry (layers and broilers), piggery, dairy, vegetable and herbs production. It is through this programme that the two institutions will significantly inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the students and produce sustainable entrepreneurs who will eventually feed the nation, create employment, significantly contribute to the GDP, reduce importation of goods and services as well as serve the export market.