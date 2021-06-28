Agang Gabana

PALAPYE: Secretary general of the Botswana Teachers Union, Agang Gabana has said the union is strongly against the idea of public servants being banned from running private businesses.

Sometime last year Parliament passed a motion calling on the government to ban civil servants from running private businesses, as a panacea for curbing the growing corruption and conflict of interest in the civil service.

The government has in recent months been communicating its plans to ban civil servants from running private businesses, through various platforms. Early this year, President Mokgweetsi Masisi even met trade union representatives and informed them of plans to prevent civil servants from running businesses. However, unions called for thorough engagement on the subject.

There is a swelling opinion that public servants unethically award themselves government tenders. Others also argue that allowing civil servants to run businesses also borders on conflict of interest because they (civil servants) preside over government tenders.

“Our view that civil servants should not be banned from running businesses is based on various reasons,” Gabana told The Monitor.

“For example, when they are allowed to run their businesses and they become a success they will ultimately be motivated to leave the public service earlier instead of waiting for the mandatory retirement age. When they leave the public service much earlier they create jobs for young graduates who are struggling because of acute unemployment in the country.”

The interview came just after he shared the union’s displeasure about

public servants being prevented from doing business at BTU’s Pre-Primary and Primary Sectors conference over the weekend. He was, however, not elaborate when addressing the conference.

According to him, government salaries are also relatively low hence when civil servants are banned from venturing into a business they will continue living pauper lives until they die. Gabana added that instead of banning public workers from running businesses, the government should come up with strong mechanisms that detect issues of corruption and conflict of interest in the civil service.

He explained that if the government had an attractive early retirement package, many of those civil servants could be quitting their jobs to solely focus on doing business. “This would inevitably mean that more vacancies will be created for the unemployed youth.”

Gabana pointed out that apart from sheer greed, some civil servants who run businesses and manipulate the system to win government tenders are driven by relatively lower salaries.

He said the position of the union is that if government salaries were attractive some of the civil servants would not be motivated to compete unfairly for government tenders.

Furthermore, what is very worrying to Gabana is that the government wants to decide to ban workers from running businesses without a solid engagement with trade unions.