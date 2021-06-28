 
BTU Spurns Sexual Violence Accused Members

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, June 28, 2021
Agang Gabana
PALAPYE: The Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) has taken a strong stance not to defend member teachers facing sexual violence charges against their colleagues, learners and non-teaching staff in schools.

Agang Gabana, who is BTU secretary general (SG) made the announcement when addressing the union’s Pre-Primary and Primary Sectors conference over the weekend.

The conference was themed, ‘Overcoming Pre-Primary and Primary Sector challenges in the midst of COVID-19 Pandemic’. Gabana later articulated the union’s position in an interview with The Monitor.

“We have taken a very radical stance not to represent teachers who are our members, who face charges associated with sexual violence in schools. We will not be appearing at their disciplinary hearings or rendering them any form of representation or assistance. We have adopted zero tolerance towards any form of sexual violence in schools,” he said.

Gabana emphasised that their members, who face sexual violence charges, will have to bear the cost of clearing their names to both the employer and the courts of law.

He explained that it will be a bit untidy and unethical for the union to represent members who have been charged with offences relating to sexual violence, at a time when the country is grappling with an increasing number of sexual violence cases.

The SG also highlighted that the union has been under pressure from international bodies some of which it affiliates

to, to take a firm and principled position against sexual violence within school settings and beyond. 

“BTU has always had a strong code of ethics. We were just broadening the code by including a section that stipulates that we can no longer represent our members facing charges of sexual violence against fellow teachers, learners or other work colleagues in schools. The section was introduced or domesticated approximately two months ago,” he further explained.

The recent announcement by BTU will be a welcome development to many. For decades sexual violence by teachers has proven to be a challenge in schools across the country, with a majority of victims said to be learners.

Some teachers and support staff members have also suffered sexual violence perpetuated by teachers.

Additionally, in the past teacher unions have been accused of channelling much of their energy towards fighting for the welfare of their members and not doing enough to address issues of sexual violence (which is perpetuated by their members on learners and their colleagues) in the school environment. 

“We will continue revamping our policies as well as coming up with strong initiatives to counter sexual violence in schools and beyond,” Gabana said.

News

