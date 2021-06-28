 
  3. Motshegwa Wins Against Exco Members

Motshegwa Wins Against Exco Members

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Monday, June 28, 2021
Ketlhalefile Motshegwa
The Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) secretary general (SG), Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has once again prevailed against a section of the union leadership that was gunning for his head.

Last week, the Gaborone High Court dismissed with costs an application by a section of the union leadership that wanted him (SG) removed from his position.

Motshegwa has not enjoyed an easy tenure at the labour union since his contract was extended back in 2020. It is said that the union’s leadership is divided over the decision to extend his contract.

The union’s first vice president, Nicholas Mothelesi and treasurer general, Baone Seloka had dragged BLLAHWU, its leadership and Motshegwa to court seeking to have his employment contract declared unlawful, nullified and terminated immediately.

This is despite the duo having being part of the decision to employ and renew Motshegwa’s contract back in 2020. Mothelesi and Seloka had lost the matter on urgent application before Judge Bengbame Sechele of Francistown High Court in July 2020.  They had argued Motshegwa’s contract extension was against the union’s Constitution.  They said that Motshegwa has been holding the

SG position for a long time, something which is against the Constitution. They also argued that the SG position is not for recruitment nor can an individual be appointed to it by the majority vote of the central executive committee as it is only held by a union member duly elected at the congress.

They then lodged the matter on a normal course, which was heard by Judge Itumeleng Segopolo, and judgement delivered on June 23, 2021, when their application was dismissed with costs.

The court declared that Motshegwa’s employment as BLLAHWU secretary general is in order.

The duo had also brought two more cases against Motshegwa and the union this year, which they have lost, thus giving the SG victory and stronghold on the union.

Prior to this, Motshegwa had been serving as the union’s SG since he was appointed following his sacking by the Francistown City Council back in 2013.

News

