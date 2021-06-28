MIchael Dingake PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Whilst Michael Kitso Dingake’s iconic status has not been given the shine it deserves, last Friday, a preview launch of the film Ties That Bind, a documentary on his life, was held at Maitisong.

Dingake, a politician and writer, spent 15 years at Robben Island for his role as a freedom fighter in the struggle against Apartheid after he was arrested in 1965.

The film uncovers Dingake’s story, and how he became involved in South African politics, his arrest and how his life as a political prisoner at Robben Island and later after he was released and repatriated to Botswana.

It also includes extensive testimony by Dingake about his life, supplemented by others who have known and worked with him, including Mac Maharaj, Thabo Mbeki, Andrew Mlangeni, Ahmed Kathrada, Florence Shangwa, Thandie Rankoe and Methaetsile Leepile amongst others, along with members of his family.

Many of these figures described Dingake as a selfless, humble person who wanted nothing but freedom for the African people. Former South African Minister of Transport and Member of the African National Congress (ANC) Maharaj, who revealed being tasked by the party to recruit Dingake to fully join the Apartheid struggle said: “Mike had accepted the idea that we would die in the struggle and therefore never put his safety above the safety of others.”

Shangwa, who was Dingake’s former colleague at the Botswana National Front (BNF) after his release from prison, said Dingake was committed to liberating black people.

Speaking just after the film was premiered, Dingake’s younger brother Key Dingake described him as a true legend in all respects who wanted freedom for all. He also thanked Mpho Dintwa, the producer of the film for

the work he has done as he said it will go a long way in preserving his brother’s legacy. Key said his brother has gone through a lot, but from all the adversities he went through, he came out a humble man.

For his part, Dingake (Michael) said he always believed that he lived because of others, hence his commitment to the struggle. He explained that this is because disliking others is as much as hating yourself. He also thanked the film producer for documenting his life.

Dingake was born 93 years ago in Bobonong. Having joined the ANC during the 1952 Defiance Campaign, by 1966 Dingake had emerged as a major figure in the movement’s underground resistance when he was arrested in then Rhodesia in 1966. After his 1981 release from prison, he joined the University of Botswana. He was later on recruited by the BNF to contest elections in the Gaborone Central constituency. Following the BNF’s split, he became Botswana Congress Party’s founding president.

The film producer and director, Dintwa of Box Screen Productions said the film has been selected for showing at this year’s Durban International Film Festival.

Dintwa said he was inspired by Dingake’s story to make this film as he felt he ought to be celebrated.

The film launch was attended by the Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando, representatives from the South African High Commission and members of his family amongst others.