Lorato Daka PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

A 41-year-old woman has shared her ordeal with The Monitor on how she and some family members were recently subjected to brutality at the hands of Tlokweng police officers who stormed into their yard, assaulted and arrested them.

The Ramotswa-native said she suffered a broken leg, sustained a bruised thigh and was denied medical treatment the whole night while in police custody. This comes after the Public Accounts Committee and members of the public across social media platforms expressed concern over the rising incidents of police violent tactics meted out on the public during arrests.

Narrating her plight while in visible pain as she moves on crutches, Lorato Daka said the fateful Friday after visiting Gaborone with her aunt, Terrie Kgari, 68, they decided to pass by her brother’s yard at Mafitlhakgosi ward in Tlokweng. While there they ended up choosing to spend the night because of curfew restriction times.

She said whilst catching up in front of the house chatting with her aunt, brother and her sister-in-law later at night around 2300hrs, a team of police officers of about 18 or so, who appeared to be on patrol, stormed into her brother’s yard.

“Then, my 19-year-old son, who was holding a memory stick, had just asked to listen to something in my car radio and I agreed. Police came and when they were at the gate I had gone inside the house to use the toilet. Whilst inside the toilet, I heard my aunt (Kgari) screaming, ‘Lorato tswa mo ntlong batho ba bolaya ngwana wa gago’. I was told on arrival they found my son seated in the car playing music. Apparently, on arrival they grabbed my son out of the car and started beating and kicking him,” she said.

Daka stated that when she got out of the house she found her son (name known to this publication) lying on the ground as a group of police officers were kicking and beating him whilst handcuffed. She said she had the shock of her life as the police were kicking and beating her son as if he was a hardcore criminal.

“I screamed and pleaded with them to stop beating my son, but they did not listen to me. I tried to push them away from him and ended up falling on top of my son. They proceeded to beat and kick me too.”

Daka’s aunt, Kgari said she tried to plead with the officers to stop assaulting the boy, but one of the police officers slapped her across her face, which left her with a heavy painful headache.

“I am still in shock. Ngwana yo kana ke ngwana-a-ngwanake a mpetsa ka mpama. I was defenceless, I stood there watching them as they continued kicking, stomping my children. I have in the past heard accusations of police being violent to people, but thought it was just allegations until I saw it happening to me and my children. I tried to plead with them to stop whilst seated because I was afraid to stand up but my plea fell on deaf ears,” Kgari narrated.

Furthermore, Daka said whilst police officers were kicking and beating them up, at some point she thought maybe they were just people masquerading as police officers. She added that her brother also tried to reason with them not to assault them, but they threatened to assault him as well.

“My sister-in-law tried to shoot a video as evidence with her mobile phone, but one of the police officers seized it stating that doing so was against the law. My brother stays in a multi-res yard, his neighbours tried to open their houses

Banners

to ask what was going on but the irate police officers instructed them to get inside the house. Suddenly, a police vehicle drove in and they instructed all of us to get inside the car,” she said.

She added that the police officers grabbed and threw his handcuffed son at the back of the bakkie and her brother, sister-in-law followed. Daka said whilst struggling to climb the bakkie, one police officer grabbed her leg that was still hanging outside the bakkie and forcefully pushed her into the vehicle.

“I heard a sound from my leg indicating that I sustained a fracture. I asked him if he had just broken my leg and he just ignored me.

They drove with us to Tlokweng Police Station where on arrival they claimed to be victims accusing us of assaulting police officers whilst on duty. They then took my son and brother inside police cells. They told me and my sister-in-law that they were taking us to female police cells at Bontleng location in Gaborone. I refused telling them that I needed medical attention because I was in pain,” she said.

Further telling her story, Daka said after detaining her family members, police drove with her around the city dropping their colleagues until they took her to Mafitlhakgosi Clinic in the morning.

“I was referred to Princess Marina Hospital where I did a scan and doctors discovered that I sustained a fracture on my left leg,” she said. “Our police officers are cruel. That was police brutality at its best because they ignored my plea to be taken to the clinic despite telling them that I was in pain the whole night. They even made fun of us at the police station mocking us that we were making noise whilst other people were asleep.” Daka said her family members were released from custody the following morning after her aunt, who was left at home reported the matter to the Tlokweng Police Station assistant commander, assistant superintendent Goganang Pule.

She revealed that then, they were charged with noise and nuisance and we were instructed to return to the police station on Monday. On arrival at home, Daka said she realised that they had also took her car without her consent that to date, a week later is still in their possession.

She said just like they were instructed to return to the station, they did so and they were taken to Mafitlhakgosi main Kgotla where they were shocked to be slapped with new charges. She and her son were charged with common nuisance and assaulting police officers whilst on duty.

“I am confused that the people who left me a broken leg and bruises all over my body are the ones twisting the blame on us that we were assaulting them.

How could I assault a group of trained police officers? I hope their superiors could read this article and help us find justice because this is police brutality,” she said. Quizzed on Daka’s complaints, Tlokweng Police Station commander, superintendent Unoziba Rari, who had just returned to work from leave, denied such a case was ever reported to him. “Are you saying a woman has sustained a fracture and she is on crutches because of the injuries she got from my police officers? I am not aware of that case, but I will follow it up with my juniors,” Rari said.