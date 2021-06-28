A convicted Serowe State Prison inmate, Koobakwa Masalila could walk out of prison to find P5 million sitting in his bank account. The man who was in January 2020 sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a rough uncut diamond is demanding access to his lawyer and compensation for the brutality he suffered at the hands of the police.

Masalila is represented by Obonye Jonas. He has cited three respondents being Attorney General, Commissioner, Botswana Prisons Services and Keitumetse Keitumetse, who is Officer in Charge at Serowe State Prison. According to court papers, on October 21, 2020, Masalila was called to the prison office by two warders who then cuffed his hands and legs telling him to produce a cellphone he was using. He denied having a phone only for the warders to start assaulting him leaving him with pains on his buttocks, under the feet and causing damage to his kidney.

Masalila then reported the matter to one Superintendent Malepa requesting to be taken to hospital. He said Malepa refused and only took him to an isolation room with handcuffs on.

He was then taken to clinic the following day before being taken to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital and eventually Princess Marina Hospital where he was discharged from the hospital on November 19, 2020. He also said no cellphone was found on his property while he was left to nurse excruciating pain from the slapping and kicking he endured from the officers who also broke his spectacles (eyeglasses) valued at P4,000. As only in special circumstances, Masalila’s attorney Jonas disposed the affidavit stating that it was because he had no access to his client.

“He was gratuitously assaulted by prison warders resulting in kidney failure and subsequent dialysis. The applicant’s parents or relatives approached Ditshwanelo, which works in conjunction with the EU C19 Project, for legal assistance. They engaged Jonas Attorneys to assist Masalila to lodge his case,” Jonas wrote. He states that he visited Serowe

prison twice to consult with Masalila without success. He said on November 23, 2020, he was turned away because Masalila had already been locked in his prison cell. On his second attempt three days later, Jonas says he was turned away by Keitumetse on the ground that he had associations with Ditswanelo and EU C19 Project. Jonas argues that the decision was illogical, unreasonable, irrational and illegal as it despoils the applicant of the right to legal representation.

“The real reason appears to be and attempt by Keitumetse to conceal brutalities and grave human rights violations that were committed by the prisons officials against the applicant. The conduct of Keitumetse provides a conducive environment for a climate of human rights violations and impunity to fester in prisons and denude inmates of their dignity, and reduce them to mere chattels and not holders of rights.

This is hopelessly and enervatingly at odds with the hallowed mission of the prison services, namely to rehabilitate inmates,” he wrote.

Masalila wants the court to direct the Commissioner of Prisons and Keitumetse to grant Jonas access into Serowe Prison to consult with Masalila.

He also wants P5 million for injuries and pain occasioned by prison officials. Equally, he wants government to pay the cost of the suit on a punitive scale. The respondents have since filed notice of opposition.

They have attached a letter in which Keitumetse denied Jonas access to Masalila arguing that because Jonas was acting for EU and Ditshwanelo, he had to request permission from the Commissioner.

Justice Tshepo Motswagole of Lobatse High Court will preside over the matter.