We Are BQA Compliant – GUC

PHATSIMO KAPENG Monday, June 28, 2021
Dr Antoney Joseph PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Following recent news coverage on the status of learning programmes at Gaborone University College of Law (GUC), the institution’s managing director, Antoney Joseph has told a press conference that their courses have been approved by the regulator.

Joseph said the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) has a process of accepting applications, registration of courses as well as accreditation, which they operate in line with.

”It must be noted that unlike a belief amongst some members of the public that GUC is not qualified to offer some programmes, the truth is that BQA has an intense and rigid process of accepting applications, registration of courses as well as accreditation.

The BQA process follows thorough scrutiny of the course content, the human resource available to deliver the programmes as well as the infrastructure that the course is going to be delivered from.”

Clearing the mist surrounding the issue of BTECH Construction Engineering offered at their Mmopane Campus, Joseph says there is an alleged standoff between the Engineers Registration Board (ERB) and their students who cannot be recognised by the regulatory body apparently due to the course not meeting the required standards.

He says it is important to know that before they can consider any programme for inclusion in their portfolio they conduct comprehensive labour market research where they ask employers, workers and other stakeholders. “We also carry out analysis and review of strategic government plans such as the National Development plan, Vision 2036, different policies on education and training

needs and lately we also consult the HRDC’s occasional Priority Occupants Reports on Botswana’s labour market and skills demand.

We are not only training for the local labour market,  but also look at the African and global economies and therefore also inform our analysis based on the evolving global labour markets,” he said.

Joseph indicated that the process then gets to a point where they consult and seek approval from their internal academic, management and governance structures. The board, he said is made up of highly qualified and experienced professionals who then authorise them to submit the qualification or programme to the BQA.  He said the BQA then reviews their proposal and suggests basic corrections before they can send the proposal to their own professionals who may include amongst others lawyers, engineers, educationists or business people depending on the programme applied for.

“This is the same process that they go through for all of their programmes and after the BQA professionals have accessed their proposal, they then visit the campus to examine the resources for the programme, which include lecturers, classrooms, laboratories, equipment, libraries, management systems and budgets.

On the basis of their evaluation, these professionals then recommend accreditation or no accreditation to the BQA,” he explained.

News

