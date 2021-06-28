 
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Two Perish In Road Mishap

Two Perish In Road Mishap

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, June 28, 2021
Accident
Two people perished while two others survived in road accidents that occurred at the same spot during different times in Broadhurst, Gaborone near the Prisons headquarters on Saturday.

Broadhurst Police Station commander, superintendent Obusitswe Lokae confirmed they were investigating the fatal accidents. He said the first mishap involved a five-year-old boy who met his fate while he ran as he was crossing the road from the west to the east end at around 1700hrs. Lokae stated that the little boy was hit by a speeding Mercedes Benz and died instantly.

“The little boy was rushed to Extension II Clinic where he was certified dead on arrival by the doctors. The driver of a Mercedes Benz, a 21-year-old man who was alone in the car, was not injured, and he is currently in police custody helping the police with the investigation,” he said.

Lokae further stated that they do not know what caused the accident. However, he said they suspect the car was speeding and the little boy also tried to run across the road. The station commander added that the driver has not yet been charged, but the outcome of their investigations will determine his charge(s). 

Meanwhile, Lokae said they  were probing another fatal accident that occurred at the same spot at 2200hrs. During the crash, a middle-aged man who was driving a combi also died on the spot after colliding with a Toyota Land Cruiser.  Lokae said investigations into the matter were ongoing to locate the driver of the Land Cruiser who fled the scene after the accident.

“We do not know why the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser decided to flee the scene following the accident. Efforts are ongoing to locate the said driver because

we are still waiting for the machine that we use to check the owner of the car that is currently down,” he said.

“We are hopeful that it (the machine) will soon get back to normal and we will be able to locate the owner of the car who will help us to establish and locate the person who was driving that vehicle when it was involved in an accident,” he said. Furthermore, Lokae said they suspect that something might have influenced his or her decision to escape the scene or might have been nervous or under shock.

Lokae said the driver of the combi was alone and it looks like it is not a public transport vehicle.

He implored members of the public to plan their journeys and avoid speeding off to beat the 2200hrs curfew, which is the restricted movement time.

“Drivers also have a tendency of overtaking at wrong places, drive with excessive speed, overtake where there is traffic congestion and end up causing accidents when those with the right-of-way are approaching,” Lokae said. 

“Speeding is dangerous because should a mistake happen, innocent lives would be lost.” 

He added that some drivers like to go behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol, especially during month-end weekends.

“We highly suspect that the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser might have been driving under the influence of alcohol and will soon hand themselves in.  Accidents that involve alcohol remain a concern, especially amongst the youth who also have the habit of driving at excessive speed, ” Lokae said.

News

