  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Another Thief Dies 'On The Job'

Another Thief Dies 'On The Job'

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, June 28, 2021
Accident
Two months after a suspected cable thief died following injuries sustained when he caught flames from contact with the top of an electricity distribution pole at Old Naledi, Gaborone, another suspected thief has died on the job.

The suspected thief, burnt beyond recognition, met his maker after he lost control of a Mercedes Benz car he allegedly stole from a certain workshop in Tlokweng.

Confirming the fatal accident, Broadhurst Police Station commander, superintendent Obusitswe Lokae said the accident occurred on Saturday early morning at around 02:00 near Sebele Mall along the A1 Highway.

“Even though we do not know what really transpired it looks like the unknown suspect lost control of the car, hit the roadside pavement and the car caught fire before burning to ashes. Luckily, the police managed to pick the car’s plate number at the scene and located the owner of the vehicle who was not aware that his car was stolen nor involved in a fatal accident,” he said.

Lokae said when contacted by the police the owner of the car revealed to have taken his car for maintenance at a certain workshop behind Oasis Motel in Tlokweng. He said on arrival at the workshop police further established that the workshop was broken into and the same Mercedes Benz was stolen.

“Investigations into the matter

are ongoing to establish who the suspected thief is. We suspect that he broke into the workshop, stole the car but we are yet to establish where he got the car keys from or how he managed to start the engine of the car without the keys,” he said.

However, Lokae said what he can confirm is that the deceased is male but they could not establish his age, nationality nor where he was driving to that late after the 2200hrs curfew, which is the time for restricted movement.

Furthermore, Lokae pleaded with members of the public to check if a family member is missing to make a report so that the police could further investigate the case and establish the identity of the deceased.

He added that car theft remains a worry countrywide, but usually, the thieves steal them and use them to commit other offences. “Usually the criminals steal cars, use them to commit other offences and later abandon them. It is only in a few instances where cars are stolen and never recovered,” he said.

News

