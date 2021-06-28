Loapi Lekwape

While her age-mates are still in either Standard Four, Five or Six, bright Loapi Lekwape,10, is busy preparing to sit for her Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE). Lekwape, who comes from Ledumadumane, is a Standard Six pupil at Hillcrest International School. Her mother Natasha Lekwape told The Monitor they (the parents) decided to let her sit for PSLE because she had shown excellence from her earliest grades to date. “We feel we should put her to the test and see if she would pass as she has been doing over the last seven years of her schooling,” Natasha said.

“She is doing Standard Six because she started school early so if she passes the exams, she will surely skip her Standard Seven and proceed to Form One.”

Natasha explained that they give Lekwape some time to study and revise past term papers. She added they hired a private tutor for their daughter to help her prepare well for the PSLE in accordance with the curriculum.

Natasha emphasised that Lekwape was mentally prepared for the exams saying they made sure that she revised at least one past paper every week.

She added that she does all that on her own most of the time with little supervision from them (parents).

Lekwape is one lucky girl as her mother stated that her little girl had already secured two Form One spots at two local popular private schools where she passed the interviews with flying colours.

“She is excited for junior secondary school.

All her schooling period, Loapi has been the youngest in class so proceeding and schooling with the elder students will just be a continuation of the same set up,” she explained. Natasha

Banners

further stated that her little girl designed her own timetable that covered all her activities and knew punctuality. She pointed out that dedication was the key and therefore her daughter always sets a target for herself in all subjects she was going to sit for.

This little genius does not only put her energy into books, but had decided to spread her wings by joining the pageantry world.

She is taking part in Little Miss Princess of the World where she was awarded The Best Model title during the pageantry fashion show. Loapi was also chosen as Miss Photogenic on Facebook and unfortunately the beauty pageant did not take place last year due to COVID-19.

“We will always give her guidance and she has scheduled time for study and other activities she does. We also allow her playtime like any other children her age.

Loapi wants to be a pilot; hence education is something she values. She is also the Face of Dare to Dream, an organisation that deals with developing young people in Aviation and Robotics,” Natasha said.