Grace Muzila

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ accounting officer, permanent secretary Grace Muzila has revealed that malnutrition remains a challenge amongst children and adults in the country.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing last week, she said the contributing factors of malnutrition (undernutrition, especially stunting and overweight/obesity) are the fact that only 14% of the food rations for children less than five years of age is consumed by the intended beneficiaries.

“This was revealed by the evaluation of the vulnerable sharing of the food rations at household level as a major challenge, the underperformance of the supply chain management is also a contributing factor. Furthermore, the country has a shortage of human resources at all levels, especially the cadre with expertise in nutrition,” Muzila said.

“Some of the strategies being implemented to address the above challenges are; implementation of integrated management of acute malnutrition aimed at timely identifying and managing children at risk of poor nutritional status and malnutrition; reformulation of Tsabana and Malutu with the aim of merging the two products to cater for all children aged six to 59 months and its commercialisation to make it available for the rest of the population.

The committee may recall that Tsabana caters for children aged six to 36 months while Malutu caters for children aged 37 to 59 months. A mother who had children in both age categories found it difficult to prepare two separate meals at the same time, hence the merging of the two.”

In addition, the accounting officer said the project is done in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, as the focal ministry, and the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mabuse Pule wanted to know what the Ministry was doing to address the issue of malnutrition amongst others.

“Has the Ministry surveyed the districts that

have high cases of malnutrition and even to know what could be the cause? These issues are the same as the infant mortality rate, which is also becoming a concern in our country. What are the strategies that the Ministry has done to address them?” asked Pule.

In response to Pule’s questions, deputy permanent secretary, Morrison Sinvula said the Ministry will try to make a follow up on families that are affected by both malnutrition and infant mortality on what could be the cause.

“The Ministry is doing its best to address the problems through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development,” Sinvula said.

Further, Muzila told the committee that the Measles-Rubella campaign, which was planned for the first quarter of 2020-2021 was completed in February 2021.

She added the overall coverage achieved from the campaign was 91% against the World Health Organisation target of 95%; a total of 215,423 out of 236,845 children were immunised.

“The Ministry aims to reduce under-five and infant mortality to the Sustainable Development Goals’ target of 25 per 1,000 live births for under five and 12 per 1,000 live births for infant mortality rate. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a slight increase in sporadic cases of Measles and Rubella, as well as the general low immunisation coverages, which could impact child health,” she said.

“We are monitoring this, and working on ways of effecting sustainable improvements. One of the identified strategies is the provision of a second opportunity through supplementary immunisation. Furthermore, neonatal care guidelines were introduced in April 2021 as an add-on to immunisations, zinc sulphate, oral rehydration therapy, Vitamin A supplementation, deworming and integrated management of childhood illness(es).”