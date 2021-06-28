Members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi have rejected a motion tabled by Kgosi Sibangani Mosojane calling on the government to reconsider introducing corporal punishment for females aged up to 40 years. Mosojane also proposed for the male age to be increased from 40 to 55 years for corporal punishment.

When presenting the motion before the House on Friday, Mosojane said the behaviour of some women was not acceptable in society.

“It is time we consider corporal punishment for some of these women who have hostile behaviour like other men. I am saying this because we have registered many cases in our customary courts where parents are complaining about their female children. Some of them do not have respect at all for their parents and elderly people. The situation becomes worse when they are drunk. They easily insult people,” Mosojane argued.

“Seemo se borara se dule mo taolong. Ha re ka ba kgwathisa gongwe ke gone ba ka hetolang maitsholo a sa nnang sentle mo sechabeng. Go ka re thusa go babalelela le yone ngwao ya rona.” He added that alcohol abuse amongst some women was not pleasing. Mosojane said it was time the community joined hands in coming up with ways that could help to address the situation.

In addition, he said some women were failing even to take care of their children as they would rather abdicate their roles to their parents and abandon their children.

Mosojane also said the age limit for corporal punishment should be increased for men who keep on misbehaving or do not want to

respect their parents.

Kgosi Mba Kahiko III of Ghanzi West region disagreed that corporal punishment should be applied to women looking at their bodies and health, as it would be unacceptable. “We should appreciate that women have contributed a lot in building this nation. I do not think corporal punishment can solve the problem we are having now as a country. I agree with you that some women are not behaving well in society and are a concern (but corporal punishment is not the solution),” Kahiko III said.

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Balete said it was time Batswana go back to their roots of bogwera and bojale because Western culture is not working for the country. “Corporal punishment contributes to abuse against both women and men. Our old culture knew how to mould both men and women to become better people. Let us go back to the basics. Parents are complaining about their children’s behaviour toward both women and men,” Mosadi said. “We need to hold kgotla meetings in different villages so that we have a report that we could present to Parliament through our Minister of Local Government and Rural Development on what Batswana are saying regarding the issue. This is a concern for every village.”