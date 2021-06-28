 
Serial Rapist Bids To Overturn 45-Year Sentences

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Monday, June 28, 2021
FRANCISTOWN: A man dubbed ‘Forest Evil’, who was cumulatively given a 45-year jail term for three separate rape convictions, is ferociously fighting to overturn the sentences. Thatayaone Nka, now 32, attracted the name Forest Evil because he raped his victims – mostly secondary and tertiary school learners – in the forest after giving them a lift in his car.

Former magistrate, Dumisani Basupi sentenced Nka to 15 years for the convictions in 2017 that he ordered to run consecutively. Nka committed the offences in 2015 on different dates. When submitting why Nka’s prayers should not be granted, prosecutor Bianca Ockhuizen from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)  said that Nka’s application was improperly brought before the court and therefore should be dismissed. Ockhuizen told Justice Matlhogonolo Phuthego that Nka was convicted of three rape charges. Therefore, Ockhuizen said Nka was no longer an accused person as he avers but now a convict.

 “Upon perusal of the applicant’s application, I found out that he has made an application for discharge and acquittal because his record of proceedings of his three cases from the lower court has not been availed to him.  The officer who was transcribing his cases has since been transferred to Lobatse, but she has told me that she has already started to transcribe it,” Ockhuizen said. Ockhuizen reiterated that Nka’s application was improper before the court because before he applied for acquittal and discharge in respect of all his convictions and sentences, he should have followed procedure by first appealing his convictions and sentences.

also submitted that it is trite law that when an appeal for the dismissal of a conviction and sentence is made, which she said, in any case, Nka has not made, he should show that he has spent a considerable period of time and will be prejudiced if his application is not heard timeously because he is about to complete his sentences while awaiting the court record.

The prosecutor, therefore, prayed with the court to dismiss Nka’s improper application because he has not served even half of his first 15-year jail term. 

Fighting to regain his freedom, Nka impressed upon the court to grant his prayer because he has long made applications to be furnished with the record of proceedings from the lower court ever since he was convicted and sentenced until now to no avail.

Nka showed the court various documents from the lower and High Court that show when he started to demand his record of proceedings without success to buttress his application. He, therefore, submitted that the constitutional right of his application to be heard within a reasonable time has been infringed upon. Ruling in the matter will be delivered on September 7, 2021.

