Inside Chellz Kitchen

Although this has been a request made by a few potential clients from the get go, it is only now that Chellzkitchen is beginning to embrace the idea of catering for small intimate functions. We were recently given an opportunity to be a part of something revolutionary alongside Orthosurge Botswana. They are currently engaging in a go to market awareness Strategy, introducing their new ‘Accu-Chek Instant meter’ which is redefining Diabetes Testing.

Have you been wishing there was an easy way to monitor your blood glucose levels? With the new Accu-Chek Instant meter, it’s as clear and simple as checking your phone messages. There is no setup required – just insert a test strip, apply a small blood sample and read your blood glucose result on the device display.

Diabetes is a non-communicable disease prevalent in developing countries such as Botswana. Hence a need to scale up on public awareness, prevention and treatment. Seeing your doctor to discuss how best to manage your diabetes is very important, a few things we all need to consider for general good health include:

l Regular Exercise

l Manage your carb intake

l Increase your fiber intake

l Drink water and stay hydrated

l Implement portion control.

Any Doctor can tell you that a persons diet plays a very crucial role in their overall anatomical health. Food and Wellness go together like Bogobe le Madila, nama le ditapole, gudum Amen. That is Gospel truth. We were requested to provide Meal Boxes by our client and made it a priority to serve dishes that are healthy ie Stuffed Chicken Breast (white meat is always the more healthy alternative), Rice Paper with Fresh Veggies and Mint.

All the boxes included a light cheesecake in a lemon or granadilla option as well as Pepsi Max which is Sugar Free. It is not always easy to stay away from fizzy drinks, but if and when you do visit them, we encourage Sugar Free Pepsi always. Plus this is a fail safe against the current sugar levy..nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

When providing meal options, we firstly enquire about allergies and preferences to ensure everyone has an equally enjoyable experience. There was a request for a Vegetarian Box and we obliged. It had Pickled Vegetable Noodles, Nola Mexican Corn Salad and Rice Paper Rolls. Rice paper rolls are a delicious and nutritious option to enjoy as a snack

or as a meal. The roll is low in carbohydrate and fat and offers a moderate protein content. The vegetables make the roll high in fibre and offer your body lots of good vitamins and minerals. The other meals were a beef goulash Goloyok, similar to the pork version that was included in a previous publication, pork Meatball and the aforementioned stuffed chicken fillet/breast. These were served with a side of Bokomo Spekko Basmati and egg noodles.

Rice Paper Rolls/ Vietnamese Rolls

Ingredients

1 Red pepper, julienned

1 Yellow pepper,

1 Green pepper,

1 Carrot, julienned

Cucumber Strips

1/2 cup fresh mint, sliced thinly

Rice papers

Tangy peanut sauce:

1/4 cup salted peanut or almond butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar or maple syrup

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon Sriracha

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Hot water to thin

Instructions

Chop vegetables and collect in a prepping area.

Prepare tangy peanut sauce by adding all ingredients except water to a mixing bowl and whisking. If sauce is too thick, add hot water 1 tablespoon at a time. Whisk until desired consistency is desired. Use additional Sriracha, Sweet Chili Sauce, or Soy Sauce for dipping.

To assemble fresh spring rolls, first fill pie pan or round skillet with warm water. Submerge rice papers individually for 10-20 seconds per paper.

You will feel the papers soften and start to have a slightly gummy texture. Once 10-20 seconds has passed, remove from water and put on large cutting board or plate for assembly.

Add vegetable fillings, laying horizontally, in the middle of rice paper. Pick up bottom edge of rice paper (edge closest to you) and wrap over fillings (this motion will be away from you). Once wrapped from the bottom, tuck in the sides, and continue gently rolling to seal the seam. If rice papers are too stiff at this stage, dampen your fingers to help soften and seal.

Repeat process until all toppings are used.

Store leftovers covered in fridge. Good up to 3 days but best when fresh.