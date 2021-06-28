 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and the Botswana University of Ag...
Since the advent of politics in Botswana, some political activists-fro...
Children in the tourism heartland in the North West are amongst the po...
Sanitation remains the most common form of deprivation amongst childre...
Banners
Banners
  1. Blogs
  2. Chellz Kitchen
  3. Dijo Ke Botsogo

Dijo Ke Botsogo

MICHELLE PHETLHE Monday, June 28, 2021
Inside Chellz Kitchen
Although this has been a request made by a few potential clients from the get go, it is only now that Chellzkitchen is beginning to embrace the idea of catering for small intimate functions. We were recently given an opportunity to be a part of something revolutionary alongside Orthosurge Botswana. They are currently engaging in a go to market awareness Strategy, introducing their new ‘Accu-Chek Instant meter’ which is redefining Diabetes Testing.  

Have you been wishing there was an easy way to monitor your blood glucose levels? With the new Accu-Chek Instant meter, it’s as clear and simple as checking your phone messages. There is no setup required – just insert a test strip, apply a small blood sample and read your blood glucose result on the device display.

Diabetes is a non-communicable disease prevalent in developing countries such as Botswana. Hence a need to scale up on public awareness, prevention and treatment. Seeing your doctor to discuss how best to manage your diabetes is very important, a few things we all need to consider for general good health include:

l Regular Exercise

l Manage your carb intake

l Increase your fiber intake

l Drink water and stay hydrated

l Implement portion control.

Any Doctor can tell you that a persons diet plays a very crucial role in their overall anatomical health. Food and Wellness go together like Bogobe le Madila, nama le ditapole, gudum Amen. That is Gospel truth. We were requested to provide Meal Boxes by our client and made it a priority to serve dishes that are healthy ie Stuffed Chicken Breast (white meat is always the more healthy alternative), Rice Paper with Fresh Veggies and Mint.

All the boxes included a light cheesecake in a lemon or granadilla option as well as Pepsi Max which is Sugar Free. It is not always easy to stay away from fizzy drinks, but if and when you do visit them, we encourage Sugar Free Pepsi always. Plus this is a fail safe against the current sugar levy..nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

When providing meal options, we firstly enquire about allergies and preferences to ensure everyone has an equally enjoyable experience. There was a request for a Vegetarian Box and we obliged. It had Pickled Vegetable Noodles, Nola Mexican Corn Salad and Rice Paper Rolls. Rice paper rolls are a delicious and nutritious option to enjoy as a snack

Banners
or as a meal. The roll is low in carbohydrate and fat and offers a moderate protein content. The vegetables make the roll high in fibre and offer your body lots of good vitamins and minerals. The other meals were a beef goulash Goloyok, similar to the pork version that was included in a previous publication, pork Meatball and the aforementioned stuffed chicken fillet/breast. These were served with a side of Bokomo Spekko Basmati and egg noodles.

Rice Paper Rolls/ Vietnamese Rolls

 

Ingredients

1 Red pepper, julienned

1 Yellow pepper,

1 Green pepper,

1 Carrot, julienned

Cucumber Strips

1/2 cup fresh mint, sliced thinly

Rice papers

Tangy peanut sauce:

1/4 cup salted peanut or almond butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar or maple syrup

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon Sriracha

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Hot water to thin

Instructions

Chop vegetables and collect in a prepping area.

Prepare tangy peanut sauce by adding all ingredients except water to a mixing bowl and whisking. If sauce is too thick, add hot water 1 tablespoon at a time. Whisk until desired consistency is desired.  Use additional Sriracha, Sweet Chili Sauce, or Soy Sauce for dipping.

To assemble fresh spring rolls, first fill pie pan or round skillet with warm water. Submerge rice papers individually for 10-20 seconds per paper.

You will feel the papers soften and start to have a slightly gummy texture. Once 10-20 seconds has passed, remove from water and put on large cutting board or plate for assembly.

Add vegetable fillings, laying horizontally, in the middle of rice paper. Pick up bottom edge of rice paper (edge closest to you) and wrap over fillings (this motion will be away from you). Once wrapped from the bottom, tuck in the sides, and continue gently rolling to seal the seam. If rice papers are too stiff at this stage, dampen your fingers to help soften and seal.

Repeat process until all toppings are used.

Store leftovers covered in fridge. Good up to 3 days but best when fresh.

Subscribe to



Chellz Kitchen

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Taking Charge

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort