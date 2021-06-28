This article seeks to enunciate on psychopathy which is a grander form of narcissistic personality disorder.

Psychopaths have all the traits of a narcissist except that they do not need much admiration like the narcissist. In most instances they maliciously present themselves as vulnerable in a relationship; they are usually the partner that relentlessly needs great bouts of financial help because they were duped or the lover who is so traumatised by the abuse of their ex that they now feel so insecure and clingy in a relationship. A thin line ought to be drawn between a partner who expresses their vulnerabilities in good faith at the onset of a romance and a psychopath who expresses their vulnerabilities in bad faith at the instigation of amorousness.

Studies show that abnormalities such as less volume in the area of the brain called the amygdala where fear is processed, empathy is generated, and emotional regulation takes place and in the orbital frontal cortex where decision making occurs may give rise to psychopathy.

Due to these brain abnormalities it is believed that psychopaths don’t process punishment in the same way as conventional people.

Thus, they are not inclined to respond to punitive behaviour by parents or others in authority; punishment does not discourage their immoral or violent behaviour. Positive reinforcement at an early age for any positive behaviours in accordance with societal norms is the recommendation if psychopathic behaviours are caught early; however, it may not deter them from wrongdoing.

In some instances, psychopaths come from unstable families where parents failed to provide them with consistent parental guidance and attention. They may also originate from poorer backgrounds which may now give them an unusual entitlement to crime as they feel that they have to compensate with crime for the opportunities poverty robbed from them in childhood and adult life.

As previously mentioned the psychopath spitefully presents themselves as vulnerable at the dawn of the relationship so as to manipulate their lover and prey on their strengths.

A psychopath who depicts himself/herself as broken and insecure as a result of an abusive relationship will prey on the empathy of their innocent lover. As their sweetheart tries to make up for the psychopath’s emotional wounds by being more empathetic the psychopath will lovebomb their partner as a reward for being understanding. It is generally better to let people heal

emotional wounds on their own before commencing a relationship.

Thereafter, the psychopath will start devaluing their partner by crushing their self-esteem and self-identity by accusing them of being too insecure and clingy; the very traits that the psychopath fraudulently depicted at the beginning so as to garner the empathy of their lover.

As an advanced narcissist the psychopath at this juncture may start indirectly or directly flaunting their other love affairs to you and when you give the reactions of a reasonable lover under such circumstances the psychopath will blame for speaking up against their emotional abuse.

After the devaluing stage, the psychopath will discard and use the same tactics on the new lovers they brandished to you. Following that, they will hoover you and shower you with insincere compliments and apologies so as to win you back.

Though the narcissist lacks empathy, they are sometimes able to discern the emotions of others. However, the psychopath is unable to perceive the emotions of others which makes more deadly and disconnected from morality and societal convictions at large. It has been reported that psychopaths commit more crimes than any ordinary homo sapien on the face of the earth.

Despite the wreck incurred by humanity from their crimes psychopaths remain remorseless recidivists.

Psychopaths are usually devoid of stability and a reasonable track record of achievements for a person their age.

In most instances they manipulate their partner’s finances for their own benefit until they have exhausted the financial coffers of that partner if possible and move on to their next target. Having shed a fragment of light on psychopathy which is an advanced form of narcissistic personality disorder, the hereinafter article will elucidate on traits that may increase our susceptibility to narcissists in general.

*Gaone Monau is a Practicing attorney and Motivational speaker. For bookings on gender based violence awareness seminars, motivational talks or consultations on relationships, confidence building, stress management and self-discovery contact +26774542732 or gpmonau@gmail.com. Her facebook page is Be Motivated with Gaone.

•This article was co – authored in conjunction with Tsholofelo Kgwalabatlhe, a narcissist survivor, Psychologist, Founder and Director of Explore Consults Pty Ltd- a company that offers counselling, psychotherapy, workshops, trainings and assessments. Her faceBook page is Explore Life with Tsholo. For bookings/appointments contact 73015012.