God has laid some big dreams in the hearts of Percy and I to try and use media to make positive impacts in the nation we live in Botswana, as well as the four other nations I write this weekly article for, namely Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and eSwatini as well as talks which we are in with the nation of Kenya, South Africa, and Namibia.

Honestly, it is overwhelming and seems like a pipe dream to help families become stronger all over Africa when more couples are cheating on each other than remaining faithful to each other. It seems ludicrous to even dream that we could help build character development in a continent rife with corruption. It can feel far fetched to think God could use us to bring peace in homes which currently are characterised by discord and gender-based violence.

There is certainly nothing special about us nor are we qualified with some educational degree which has taught us how to make a positive impact. Yet day after day and night after night, God lays it on my heart to pray for the nations of Africa. I recently had a chat with a friend and was telling her of my deep burden to the point of tears and heart break as I pray for families and individuals to come to know more of God’s plan for their life to understand that God truly wants to give us an abundant life. Truly victory over all these social ills is possible if we think of less of our selfish ambitions and more of giving our lives unto His guidance and leadership. As I got more animated and excited dreaming of testimonies of spouses choosing faithfulness over infidelities, leaders choosing to think more about the welfare of the nation than lining their pockets, and criminals choosing to trust God to provide rather than their weapons in robberies meant to acquire quick wealth, I stopped and looked at her as she sat bewildered.

I asked quite innocently, “Don’t you think of how your life can be used to make the next generation better and the world a brighter place?” She responded, “I am doing well to think about dinner tomorrow night. The future of our nation has never been a thought in my mind as it is not something that I have any control over.” I also have no control over it, but I lose sleep at night at the thought that should stop me from trying to make our world a better place.

Then, I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a pastor. He drew my attention to Ephesians 3:20-21, which states “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.”

He encouraged me to dream and imagine. For without that written plan of what you would love to see accomplished in

your life, you will never know that God did immeasurably MORE than you ASKED for. The other thing which stood glaringly obvious as I studied this scripture later for further inspiration is that all of these dreams are possible with HIS power which is at work within us for HIS glory!

Renewed, I commit to continue to seek the inspiration, wisdom, and strength of the Holy Spirit to be a vessel which He can use to speak HIS words for HIS glory to help HIS beloved people.

Am I crazy to think I could encourage even one person? Maybe! But, God has this interesting habit of using very ordinary, weak, and sinful people to do His work. Over and over, it is clear that He doesn’t use the most qualified but QUALIFIES the one willing to let HIM get the glory.

The world wants to use the person who seems best suited for the job. It seems in that circumstance the PERSON gets the glory as if they did something praiseworthy. Over and over throughout the pages of scripture as we read of ordinary men like Moses, Abraham, Paul, Gideon, etc. we learn that the only real quality needed to make an extraordinary difference is faith, humility and obedience. Ultimately, the key is are we willing for God, not us, to be the hero in the story of our lives?

May I challenge you today to ask God what He wants you to do. When and if you are tempted to think the dream is not possible and you are not qualified, let me encourage you – my friend, your lack of faith to believe YOU can do it is the very reason you are qualified. Meditate on Ephesians 3:20 – He is able to do IMMEASURABLY more than you can think or imagine according to HIS work within YOU for HIS glory. Pray for me and I will pray for you. God has a purpose for each one of us. My prayer is you will not only dream it but know, in Christ, you can live it… for your joy. For other’s betterment. For His glory.

Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker, family building facilitator, author and Producer of the hit TV show, Talking with the Thabas, which has strengthened thousands of marriages and helped countless families become stronger. Learn more about her work at www.ashleythaba.com or view her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba. You can buy three of her books: Dive In, Making Marriages Fun, and Conquering the Giants on her website. Email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook: Talking with the Thabas