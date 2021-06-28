Textile Industry

The effects of COVID-19 pandemic have forced Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) to suspend the rollout of its Kickstart programme.

KBL’s communications manager, Masegonyana Madisa said the the youth entrepreneurial development scheme has been postponed untill further notice.

“Due to the financial impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the industry’s trading environment, KBL was forced to delay the announcement for the Kickstart programme,” he said.

As at the end of 2020, Kickstart had trained 350 young people in business skills and funded 85 businesses, 70% of which are still operational and thriving.

Aligned with the government’s Citizen Economic Empowerment Policy to increase the participation of Batswana in economic activities, Kickstart is targeted at youth aged between 18 and 40. Founded in 2004, the programme enables eligible youths wanting to start or expand their businesses to compete for grants ranging from P10,000 to P200,000. The winners then receive fundamental entrepreneurial skills

training, as well as, mentoring for a period of 12 months.

The programme was re-launched last year in January following a three-year break due to the brewery’s financial constraints. Out of 5,000 applications last year in January, about 15 entrepreneurs were selected to benefit from the programme. Apart from the start-up capital of up to P200,000, winners also got mentorship, training and coaching. The top 15 comprise enterprises that required funding to expand their scope of business and transform their business model. Since its inception, a wide spectrum of youth-owned initiatives established through Kickstart, businesses and projects that play a significant role in the economy of Botswana and create much-needed employment. Past beneficiaries of the programme were in the manufacturing, aviation and services sectors amongst others.