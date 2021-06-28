 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

PALAPYE: Secretary general of the Botswana Teachers Union, Agang Gaban...
PALAPYE: The Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) has taken a strong stance n...
The Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (...
Whilst Michael Kitso Dingake’s iconic status has not been given ...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. Kickstart changes Gear

Kickstart changes Gear

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, June 28, 2021
Textile Industry
The effects of COVID-19 pandemic have forced  Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) to suspend the rollout of its Kickstart programme.

KBL’s communications manager, Masegonyana Madisa said the the youth entrepreneurial development scheme has been postponed untill further notice.

“Due to the financial impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the industry’s trading environment, KBL was forced to delay the announcement for the Kickstart programme,” he said.

As at the end of 2020, Kickstart had trained 350 young people in business skills and funded 85 businesses, 70% of which are still operational and thriving.

Aligned with the government’s Citizen Economic Empowerment Policy to increase the participation of Batswana in economic activities, Kickstart is targeted at youth aged between 18 and 40. Founded in 2004, the programme enables eligible youths wanting to start or expand their businesses to compete for grants ranging from P10,000 to P200,000. The winners then receive fundamental entrepreneurial skills

Banners
training, as well as, mentoring for a period of 12 months.

The programme was re-launched last year in January following a three-year break due to the brewery’s financial constraints. Out of 5,000 applications last year in January, about 15 entrepreneurs were selected to benefit from the programme. Apart from the start-up capital of up to P200,000, winners also got mentorship, training and coaching. The top 15 comprise enterprises that required funding to expand their scope of business and transform their business model. Since its inception, a wide spectrum of youth-owned initiatives established through Kickstart, businesses and projects that play a significant role in the economy of Botswana and create much-needed employment. Past beneficiaries of the programme were in the manufacturing, aviation and services sectors amongst others.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

North West District Councillors

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort