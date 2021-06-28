Lesego Selotate

The Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) has confirmed it has fired its controversial chief executive officer (CEO), Lesego Selotate. After suspending the latter in April, COSBOTS spokesperson, Seeletso Lekgaba said in an interview they parted ways with Selotate as of May 31, 2021.

“The investigations highlighted by the Board Chairman have in fact been completed. All information relating to the investigation remains confidential to the company," Lekgaba told Showtime.

"We can however highlight that due to differences in the strategic vision of the company, the company has elected to part ways with Selotate.” Although COSBOTS was cagey with information regarding the termination of Selotate’s employment, the latter is said to have been under investigation. The probe is said to have covered amongst others, organising a candidate vetting system which denied some members’ right and opportunity to be elected at an Annual General Meeting in March this year. Before being suspended and eventually fired, Selotate was not new to controversy after having had physical altercation with musicians last year in March at COSBOTS offices. Following the incident, Selotate then laid charges against the aggrieved and now suspended jazz musician, Thabang Garogwe because the latter had allegedly held him against his will

at COSBOTS offices.

Selotate later lost the matter in June 2020 when Naledi Customary Court dismissed the case in which Garogwe was charged with common nuisance.

Selotate said in an interview after the verdict that a working relationship with him and artists was well at the time and the court resolution will not affect their relationship going forward.

However, Selotate did not let the issue slide as few months later in a letter dated March 28, 2020 but only delivered on September 23, 2020, COSBOTS suspended the Kea gana hitmaker, Garogwe and Afro Pop singer, Lizibo from its fold.

The indefinite suspensions were determined on the basis of receipt of complaints from Selotate whose complaints contained information relating to the turn of events at the meeting of March 27, 2020. With the hot seat at COSBOTS currently vacant it remains to be seen who will take over next as currently Letlhogonolo Makwinja has been appointed acting CEO.