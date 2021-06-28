Mingo Touch

Former kid sensation, Mingo Touch has released a new single titled Buka and the song tackles mental health and his battle with depression and substance abuse. Rulebizzy produced the song while its recording was done at Hood Records.

Mingo Touch, who was Vee Mampeezy’s protégé, pours his heart out in the song indicating that he has been through a lot and all his experiences can be summed up in a book.

While musicians are known to suffer from addiction and mental-health issues at an alarming rate, Mingo Touch admits that social media abuse is amongst the top of his mental health problems. He states in the song that every time he does things people try to bring him down. Mingo reveals in the song that Batswana walk all over him not realising that they are depressing him.

Mingo Touch told Showtime his latest struggle with depression has seen him checking into a rehabilitation centre. “In the streets life is rough, so with what’s has been happening to me I want to help others who don’t

know how to get help.

They do not know that there are places like Sabrana where they can get help for free. I have been there, so I know better,” he revealed. Every generation has its share of musicians who have battled addiction and mental illness. Therefore, Mingo said he is hoping to put the negative tag behind him as he wants others to get help the same way, hence the song Buka. With more than 15 months since the creative industry was closed, it has become clear that the number of artists suffering is staggeringly high. It is also apparent that most of the creatives who suffer from mental illness also experience substance abuse. Besides Mingo, other top-tier musicians have also gone public and revealed that they are not immune to these problems.