 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

National athlete, Isaac Makwala has expressed disappointment about the...
Ambitious Sebina/Nshakazhogwe side, Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe on...
FRANCISTOWN: Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Elias Chinyemba has s...
The national tennis team that comprised youngsters who were making the...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. FC Lamela Mangwe, GUC In Partnership

FC Lamela Mangwe, GUC In Partnership

BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Monday, June 28, 2021
President of Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe, Mothusi Jowawa (left) and GUC managing director, Anthony Joseph (right) have expressed delight at the partnership between the two organisations PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Ambitious Sebina/Nshakazhogwe side, Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe on Friday officially entered into a partnership with Gaborone University College (GUC) of Law and Professional studies.

The team, competing in the Division One League in the Francistown Regional Association (FRAFA) will get five Certificate or Diploma scholarships given to five players and officials from both FC Lamela Mangwe and the women’s team, Flying Girls.

According to the GUC managing director, Anthony Joseph, the academic arrangement will also be extended to the junior teams worth a total value of tuition amounting to P55, 000 per year.

In addition, GUC shall give up to 20 percent discount in tuition fees to team supporters registering with the school. Joseph also said GUC has purchased 100 branded replicas valued at P25, 000 for the team to resell and use for supporters’ recruitment drive.

He said the team will become field marketing agent for GUC and carry the brand to all the games. “The GUC logo is displayed on the front of both the away and home team jerseys as well as on the supporters’ replicas.

These are the items that we have entrusted Makungulupeswa Investments as a Media Agency to plan and carry out a media plan valued at over P200, 000 for a one-year period with an option to renew the arrangement at the end of the contract,” Joseph added.

He stated that since 2015, GUC has sponsored football tournaments in the Sebina/Nshakazhogwe area, which later gave birth to the registration of a football team now competing under the Botswana Football Association (BFA) structures.

The team was registered in 2018 and

Banners
it competed in the Division Two for two seasons before gaining automatic promotion to the Division One League.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, director of Makungulupeswa Investments PTY Ltd who is also the president of FC Lamela Mangwe, Mothusi Jowawa said football in the country is still played at amateur level.

He said that puts a lot of constraints on the resources of the few who are at the forefront of running football teams.

He also explained that a chance such as the new partnership is always appreciated. “Partnerships are a vital aspect of the game during this time as we believe they will be able to propel our football towards professionalism.

Companies are no longer excited at the prospect of sponsorship, but will jump at an opportunity to form a partnership, which is beneficial to both parties.

This partnership with GUC will enable us to be able to take care of our main team, our junior teams as well as the ladies team known as Makungulupeswa Flying Girls,” he said.

The club has roped in the services of seasoned former player and coach, Temba Lunga to drill the players while former Zebras striker, Malepa Bolelang will serve as the technical advisor.

Like any other club, Jowawa said they have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but explained that they have been lucky enough that there are no extreme rental costs since they are based in the village.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort