President of Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe, Mothusi Jowawa (left) and GUC managing director, Anthony Joseph (right) have expressed delight at the partnership between the two organisations PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Ambitious Sebina/Nshakazhogwe side, Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe on Friday officially entered into a partnership with Gaborone University College (GUC) of Law and Professional studies.

The team, competing in the Division One League in the Francistown Regional Association (FRAFA) will get five Certificate or Diploma scholarships given to five players and officials from both FC Lamela Mangwe and the women’s team, Flying Girls.

According to the GUC managing director, Anthony Joseph, the academic arrangement will also be extended to the junior teams worth a total value of tuition amounting to P55, 000 per year.

In addition, GUC shall give up to 20 percent discount in tuition fees to team supporters registering with the school. Joseph also said GUC has purchased 100 branded replicas valued at P25, 000 for the team to resell and use for supporters’ recruitment drive.

He said the team will become field marketing agent for GUC and carry the brand to all the games. “The GUC logo is displayed on the front of both the away and home team jerseys as well as on the supporters’ replicas.

These are the items that we have entrusted Makungulupeswa Investments as a Media Agency to plan and carry out a media plan valued at over P200, 000 for a one-year period with an option to renew the arrangement at the end of the contract,” Joseph added.

He stated that since 2015, GUC has sponsored football tournaments in the Sebina/Nshakazhogwe area, which later gave birth to the registration of a football team now competing under the Botswana Football Association (BFA) structures.

The team was registered in 2018 and

it competed in the Division Two for two seasons before gaining automatic promotion to the Division One League.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, director of Makungulupeswa Investments PTY Ltd who is also the president of FC Lamela Mangwe, Mothusi Jowawa said football in the country is still played at amateur level.

He said that puts a lot of constraints on the resources of the few who are at the forefront of running football teams.

He also explained that a chance such as the new partnership is always appreciated. “Partnerships are a vital aspect of the game during this time as we believe they will be able to propel our football towards professionalism.

Companies are no longer excited at the prospect of sponsorship, but will jump at an opportunity to form a partnership, which is beneficial to both parties.

This partnership with GUC will enable us to be able to take care of our main team, our junior teams as well as the ladies team known as Makungulupeswa Flying Girls,” he said.

The club has roped in the services of seasoned former player and coach, Temba Lunga to drill the players while former Zebras striker, Malepa Bolelang will serve as the technical advisor.

Like any other club, Jowawa said they have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but explained that they have been lucky enough that there are no extreme rental costs since they are based in the village.