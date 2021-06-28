Ellias Chinyemba PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Elias Chinyemba has said that the club is yet to pay him the money it owes him. Chinyemba was sacked by Chiefs in February this year.

In March this year the club committed to pay the Zimbabwean coach the money it owes him through installments. The commitment to pay Chinyemba was made before the district labour office in Gaborone.

Initially the club had said that it does not owe him. The implementation of the payment was to start in April until the end of August.

“The club was supposed to start paying me P4 000 from April until August, but I am yet to receive payment. I do not know why they have not been paying me as agreed.

I am disappointed with the manner I have been treated by Chiefs,” said Chinyemba who is currently not attached to any club. Chinyemba also said that he made attempts to engage the club officials to establish why they have not been paying him as agreed, but he was not successful.

He said none of the officials answered their phones when he called. “I went back to the labour office to

notify them that Chiefs are yet to fulfill their promise, but they told me that they will only be able to assist me after August, when the time the club has committed to have paid me in full elapses,” he explained.

Chinyemba joined Chiefs in 2019. He was seconded to the club by TAFIC.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are not new to disputes over payments with their coaches. In December 2020, the world soccer governing body, FIFA ordered Magosi to clear a P116, 665 debt owed to former coach, Philani Mabhena.

The club paid the amount this year. Mabhena had dragged Chiefs to FIFA after the club showed little commitment towards paying him outstanding wages.

Some of the club’s former players have also been demanding outstanding payments from the club.

At time the time of going to press Magosi Vice Chairperson, Olebile Sikwane, had not responded to enquiries over a debt reportedly owed to Chinyemba. He had promised to do so on Friday.