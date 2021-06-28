 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

National athlete, Isaac Makwala has expressed disappointment about the...
Ambitious Sebina/Nshakazhogwe side, Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe on...
FRANCISTOWN: Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Elias Chinyemba has s...
The national tennis team that comprised youngsters who were making the...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Chinyemba, Chiefs Clash Again Over Outstanding Payment

Chinyemba, Chiefs Clash Again Over Outstanding Payment

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, June 28, 2021
Ellias Chinyemba PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG
FRANCISTOWN: Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Elias Chinyemba has said that the club is yet to pay him the money it owes him. Chinyemba was sacked by Chiefs in February this year.

In March this year the club committed to pay the Zimbabwean coach the money it owes him through installments. The commitment to pay Chinyemba was made before the district labour office in Gaborone.

Initially the club had said that it does not owe him. The implementation of the payment was to start in April until the end of August.

“The club was supposed to start paying me P4 000 from April until August, but I am yet to receive payment. I do not know why they have not been paying me as agreed.

I am disappointed with the manner I have been treated by Chiefs,” said Chinyemba who is currently not attached to any club. Chinyemba also said that he made attempts to engage the club officials to establish why they have not been paying him as agreed, but he was not successful.

He said none of the officials answered their phones when he called. “I went back to the labour office to

Banners
notify them that Chiefs are yet to fulfill their promise, but they told me that they will only be able to assist me after August, when the time the club has committed to have paid me in full elapses,” he explained.

Chinyemba joined Chiefs in 2019. He was seconded to the club by TAFIC.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are not new to disputes over payments with their coaches. In December 2020, the world soccer governing body, FIFA ordered Magosi to clear a P116, 665 debt owed to former coach, Philani Mabhena.

The club paid the amount this year. Mabhena had dragged Chiefs to FIFA after the club showed little commitment towards paying him outstanding wages.

Some of the club’s former players have also been demanding outstanding payments from the club.

At time the time of going to press Magosi Vice Chairperson, Olebile Sikwane, had not responded to enquiries over a debt reportedly owed to Chinyemba. He had promised to do so on Friday.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort