 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

National athlete, Isaac Makwala has expressed disappointment about the...
Ambitious Sebina/Nshakazhogwe side, Makungulupeswa FC Lamela Mangwe on...
FRANCISTOWN: Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Elias Chinyemba has s...
The national tennis team that comprised youngsters who were making the...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Former Flamingoes GM Takes Club To Court

Former Flamingoes GM Takes Club To Court

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, June 28, 2021
Thomas Motsewakhumo
FRANCISTOWN: Former Sua Flamingoes general manager, Thomas Motsewakhumo, has taken the club to the industrial Court for unfair dismissal. The club and Motsewakhumo appeared before the district labour office in Sua Town on Thursday.

The two parties failed to reach an amicable solution, which is why the former Notwane spokesperson has now decided to take the club to court. Motsewakhumo confirmed that he has referred his case to the industrial court. He was however reluctant to go into details.

Flamingoes were reportedly served with Court papers from Motsewakhumo on Friday. He was fired by the club last month after the he was accused of insubordination.

He however, maintained his innocence and said that he was fired for opposing the club’s decision to cut his salary by 50 percent without consulting him. Motsewakhumo argued that his salary cannot be cut, because he works from Monday to Friday.

Before he approached the district labour office, the former general manager had appealed his dismissal with the club, but he was unsuccessful. Officials at Flamingoes have maintained that they cannot comment in relation to Motsewakhumo’s case, because the

Banners
matter is purely confidential. Meanwhile, former TAFIC vice chairperson, Ofentse Motlogelwa, has replaced Motsewakhumo as Sua Flamingoes general manager, The Monitor Sport has learnt. Motlegelwa is one of the highly rated football administrators in the country. Last year TAFIC supporters who are known for their impatience with their executive pleaded with him to continue in his role as the vice chairperson. Motlogwela declined citing other commitments.

Majority at club felt that he had done very well to change the running of the team, after he replaced Carlos Motaung who had resigned. Motlogelwa will begin his official duties at the beginning of next month but is already in Sua Town.

“He has been given a one-year contract,” Flamingoes chairperson Tirelo Thebe said yesterday without going into details. Among others Motlogwelwa will be tasked with transforming the club into a sustainable entity as well as driving administrative activities.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort