FRANCISTOWN: Former Sua Flamingoes general manager, Thomas Motsewakhumo, has taken the club to the industrial Court for unfair dismissal. The club and Motsewakhumo appeared before the district labour office in Sua Town on Thursday.

The two parties failed to reach an amicable solution, which is why the former Notwane spokesperson has now decided to take the club to court. Motsewakhumo confirmed that he has referred his case to the industrial court. He was however reluctant to go into details.

Flamingoes were reportedly served with Court papers from Motsewakhumo on Friday. He was fired by the club last month after the he was accused of insubordination.

He however, maintained his innocence and said that he was fired for opposing the club’s decision to cut his salary by 50 percent without consulting him. Motsewakhumo argued that his salary cannot be cut, because he works from Monday to Friday.

Before he approached the district labour office, the former general manager had appealed his dismissal with the club, but he was unsuccessful. Officials at Flamingoes have maintained that they cannot comment in relation to Motsewakhumo’s case, because the

matter is purely confidential. Meanwhile, former TAFIC vice chairperson, Ofentse Motlogelwa, has replaced Motsewakhumo as Sua Flamingoes general manager, The Monitor Sport has learnt. Motlegelwa is one of the highly rated football administrators in the country. Last year TAFIC supporters who are known for their impatience with their executive pleaded with him to continue in his role as the vice chairperson. Motlogwela declined citing other commitments.

Majority at club felt that he had done very well to change the running of the team, after he replaced Carlos Motaung who had resigned. Motlogelwa will begin his official duties at the beginning of next month but is already in Sua Town.

“He has been given a one-year contract,” Flamingoes chairperson Tirelo Thebe said yesterday without going into details. Among others Motlogwelwa will be tasked with transforming the club into a sustainable entity as well as driving administrative activities.